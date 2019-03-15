Jordan Spieth Outside Projected Cut Line After Players Championship 2nd Round

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Jordan Spieth will likely miss the cut at the 2019 Players Championship after finishing with an overall score of one-over through two rounds at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedre Beach, Florida.

Spieth showed improvement during Friday's second round by carding a three-under 69, but it's likely not good enough to overcome the four-over 76 he posted in the opening round.

The 25-year-old Texan had an up-and-down second round to say the least with seven birdies and four bogeys on the day.



By the time he entered the clubhouse, Spieth was 12 shots behind leader Tommy Fleetwood and two strokes below the projected cut line of one-under.

With the Masters less than one month away, Spieth is clearly nowhere near the level of play he needs to achieve in order to vie for his second career green jacket.

For as poorly as Spieth played at the Players Championship overall, he made significant strides Friday.

As Golf Channel's Will Gray pointed out, Spieth was nearly dead last in the field entering the second round:

He started on the back nine Friday and came out firing with birdies on Nos. 10 and 12. He dropped a stroke with a bogey at No. 14, but with birdies on both the 15th and 17th holes, Spieth made the turn at three-under on the day.

Spieth then birdied No. 1 and No. 3, which gave him a score of five-under on the day and one-under on the tournament. With that score, the three-time major champion was projected to make the cut and play into the weekend.

However, things unraveled from there for Spieth, with bogeys on three of the next four holes. He did muster a birdie on the par-four sixth, but the damage had already been done.

Spieth still had an opportunity to save his tournament if he could birdie both No. 8 and No. 9, but when his birdie putt failed to convert on the par-three eighth, it seemed his week was over barring something miraculous.

It wasn't overly surprising to see Spieth struggling to make the cut considering his all-round struggles this season, as referenced by Daniel Rapoport of Sports Illustrated entering the tournament:

While Spieth was viewed by many as the next Tiger Woods just a couple of years ago, Alex Myers of Golf Digest provided a stat that suggests the declaration was premature:

Spieth is now set to miss his third cut since November, and he hasn't finished a tournament better than 35th since that point, either.

Per Golf Channel's Jay Coffin, Spieth hasn't finished inside the top 10 in eight months:

Spieth is just a PGA Championship win away from the career Grand Slam, but there is nothing to suggest that such an accomplishment is on the horizon for him.

He showed glimpses of the old Spieth at times on the green Friday, but he made far too many mistakes off the tee and with his irons. Considering how he is playing now, Spieth doesn't have the look of a Masters contender.