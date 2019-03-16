Fulham vs. Liverpool: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Premier League title-chasing Liverpool turn their attentions back to domestic matters on Sunday as they travel to Craven Cottage to take on struggling Fulham. 

The Reds booked their place in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday with an impressive 3-1 win over German champions Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Fulham have had a free week to prepare for Sunday's clash as they look for their first points under caretaker manager Scott Parker.

     

Date: Sunday, March 17

Time: 2:15 p.m. GMT, 10:15 a.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK),  NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Fulham 11-1, Liverpool 1-4, Draw 6-1

    

Preview

Liverpool have the chance to move ahead of Manchester City and back to the top of the Premier League on Sunday with a victory, as Pep Guardiola's side are in FA Cup action against Swansea City on Saturday.

However, manager Jurgen Klopp is more focused on the result than returning to top spot:

The Liverpool boss told a press conference the club will be without Jordan Henderson due to an ankle injury picked up against Bayern, while Naby Keita will be assessed to see if he is fit enough to feature.

Fabinho replaced Henderson against Bayern and is expected to keep his place in the Liverpool midfield for the trip to London.

The game represents an excellent opportunity for Liverpool to put pressure on defending champions Manchester City given Fulham's poor season.

The Whites are just three points of the bottom of the table and have lost 10 of their 11 games in all competitions in 2019.

Parker has overseen defeats to Chelsea and Leicester City in his first two games in charge since replacing Claudio Ranieri at the helm but still believes his team can stay up:

Fulham will need to start picking up points quickly if they are to have any chance of beating the drop, and they may take some confidence from Liverpool having drawn their last two away league matches.

However, the Cottagers have the worst defence in the Premier League, with 68 goals conceded in 30 games, and it's difficult to see them being able to keep out the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

