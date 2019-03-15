New Zealand vs. Bangladesh Test Cancelled After Christchurch Mosque Shootings

TESSA BURROWS/Getty Images

Bangladesh's third Test against New Zealand has been cancelled after the touring team narrowly avoided a terrorist attack on a Christchurch mosque that saw at least 40 people killed on Friday.

Most of the Bangladesh squad were outside the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch's city centre and were about to step off their bus to go inside at the time of the attack, per AFP (h/t Sky Sports).

Spokesperson for the Bangladesh Cricket Board, Jalal Yunus, told AFP: "They are safe, but they are mentally shocked. We have asked the team to stay confined in the hotel."

Mohammad Isam of ESPN Cricinfo wrote that players escaped to the nearby Hagley Oval, where the third Test was set to take begin on Friday, after the attack began.

New Zealand Cricket CEO David White said: "We are shocked and appalled as I am sure all New Zealanders are. We are offering support to all those within the teams affected by the situation and are continuing to take advice from authorities on the ground."

Imam posted a video walking alongside members of the Bangladesh squad through Hagley Park just after the attacks took place:

An attack was carried out at a second mosque in Christchurch that saw seven people killed, with three men and a woman taken into custody. One man was charged with murder, with a court appearance in Christchurch set for Saturday.

One person was later released.

Bangladesh team manager Khaled Mashud confirmed the team were ending their tour early:

The Guardian's Lisa Martin reported 20 people were also left injured across both attacks in what was "the worst mass shooting in New Zealand's history."

New Zealand Cricket issued a statement:

Those responsible for the shootings were also said to have attached a number of improvised explosive devices to vehicles in the area, which were disarmed by authorities before detonating.

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern responded to the attacks:

"There is no place in New Zealand for such acts of extreme and unprecedented violence, which it is clear this act was. This is significant and I can tell you now this is and will be one of New Zealand's darkest days. I would describe it as an unprecedented act of violence, an act that has absolutely no place in New Zealand. This is not who we are."

Ardern also said New Zealand's national security threat level had been increased from low to high:

New Zealand Cricket has also cancelled a women's match between Australia Under-19s and a New Zealand development team that was scheduled to take place at Lincoln's Bert Sutcliffe Oval.