NIT 2019: TV Schedule, Live-Stream Info for Tournament Bracket Reveal

The college basketball programs chosen to participate in the NIT will be feeling mixed emotions on Selection Sunday.

Although 32 teams have a chance to extend their respective seasons, many of the teams selected for the NIT will be coming off some type of disappointment.

Whether it be missing out on an at-large berth in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, or unexpectedly falling in a conference tournament, some of the best teams entered in the NIT won't be in the best state to play right away.

However, there will be some teams coming into the NIT on a positive note, and as we saw with Penn State in 2018, it could end up benefiting those programs.

NIT Bracket Reveal Information

Date: Sunday, March 17

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Live Stream: Watch ESPN or ESPN app

Indiana Expected To Be One Of NIT's Top Contenders

Over the last few weeks, Indiana generated buzz around its NCAA tournament credentials, but it doesn't look like the Hoosiers did enough to make the field of 68.

Indiana dropped a must-win game to fellow bubble team Ohio State in the second round of the Big Ten quarterfinals Thursday to drop it to 17-15 overall.

Archie Miller's team was in the tournament conversation to start because of back-to-back wins over Michigan State and Wisconsin.

However, the nice collection of quality wins, two of which were against Michigan State, won't be enough to overshadow the inconsistencies experienced by the Hoosiers during the regular season.

In the latest bracket projection from ESPN.com's Joe Lunardi, the Hoosiers are one of the first four teams out, which would lead them to a No. 1 seed in the NIT.

It's not the finish the Hoosiers wanted, but if they embrace the tournament and benefit from home-court advantage inside Assembly Hall, they could make a deep run to Madison Square Garden for the NIT Final Four.

Texas Expected To Join Indiana As Top Power-Conference Team In NIT

Texas suffered the same fate as Indiana Thursday, as it dropped a game it needed to win in the Big 12 tournament.

The Longhorns suffered their fifth loss in six games to Kansas in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals to shut the door on their NCAA tournament hopes.

According to Lunardi, Shaka Smart's team is alongside Indiana as one of the first four out, which means there could be some NIT home games at the Erwin Center.

Texas faced similar inconsistency issues as Indiana throughout Big 12 play, as it finished 8-10 during the conference's regular season.

After starting 5-0, Texas wasn't able to string together more than three wins in a row and it consistently had trouble with the best teams in the Big 12.

If the Longhorns take the NIT seriously, they could be a serious player to get to New York City, but a lot of mentality questions have to be asked since they are a top program settling for the second-best postseason tournament.

