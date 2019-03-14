Jets Rumors: Ex-Falcons CB Brian Poole Agrees to 1-Year, $3.5 Million Contract

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole has agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Undrafted out of Florida back in 2016, Poole had spent the first three years of his career in Atlanta.

The Falcons opted not to tender Poole as a restricted free agent, allowing him to test the open market. Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reported last month, though, that the team was interested in re-signing the defensive back but at a lower price.

Poole is coming off arguably the most productive season of his career, posting career highs in tackles (74), interceptions (three) and sacks (three) in 2018. He also had six pass breakups.

The 5'9", 213-pound corner has four career interceptions.

According to Pro Football Focus' Mike Johnson, Poole recorded a 96.7 passer rating allowed last year. His 23 quarterback pressures over the last three seasons rank third among all cornerbacks.

Poole has spent plenty of time in his career covering the slot, making him a good fit for New York's nickel defense. The Jets, who ranked 24th against the pass last year, were in the market for a corner after Buster Skrine signed with the Chicago Bears previously in free agency.