DJ Fluker, Seahawks Reportedly Agree to 2-Year Contract Worth Up to $9 Million

The Seattle Seahawks continued to focus on the offensive line Thursday and reportedly re-signed guard D.J. Fluker.

NFL.com's Herbie Teope broke the news and noted the new contract was for two years and up to $9 million.

This comes after Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the NFC West team signed Mike Iupati to a one-year deal.

He added additional context in light of the two additions:

The offensive line was a serious issue for the Seahawks last season, and quarterback Russell Wilson needed every bit of his mobility to lead them to both a 10-6 record and a playoff appearance. According to Football Outsiders, their offensive line was a mere 30th in the league as a pass-blocking unit.

Fluker started nine games for the Seahawks last season and wasn't exactly dominant. Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 49.2—just the No. 68 mark among guards.

Still, he just turned 28 years old and isn't too far removed from coming off the board at No. 11 in the 2013 NFL draft.

The then-San Diego Chargers made that selection, and the Alabama product played four seasons there before spending a year with the New York Giants and joining Seattle in 2018. He will look to improve with continuity earned during another campaign with the Seahawks.