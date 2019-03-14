Le'Veon Bell Doesn't Regret Sitting Out Last Season After Signing Jets Contract

Omar Vega/Associated Press

Le'Veon Bell's offseason is turning up green in more ways than one, and now that he has secured a four-year contract worth $52.5 million with the New York Jets, Bell is addressing his decision to sit out the 2018 season with the benefit of hindsight.

"I think the decision I made was [one] I'd do all over again," the former Pittsburgh Steeler told Ralph Vacchiano of SNY on Thursday. "I don't regret anything that happened. Who can say what would happen? If I go out and play on a one-year franchise tag, if I get hurt, would I be in this position today?"

The two-time All-Pro officially became a Jet on Thursday and told fans to "be ready" for what's to come:

