Le'Veon Bell Doesn't Regret Sitting Out Last Season After Signing Jets Contract

Le'Veon Bell Doesn't Regret Sitting Out Last Season After Signing Jets ContractMarch 14, 2019
Le'Veon Bell's offseason is turning up green in more ways than one, and now that he has secured a four-year contract worth $52.5 million with the New York Jets, Bell is addressing his decision to sit out the 2018 season with the benefit of hindsight.
"I think the decision I made was [one] I'd do all over again," the former Pittsburgh Steeler told Ralph Vacchiano of SNY on Thursday. "I don't regret anything that happened. Who can say what would happen? If I go out and play on a one-year franchise tag, if I get hurt, would I be in this position today?"
The two-time All-Pro officially became a Jet on Thursday and told fans to "be ready" for what's to come:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.
Bell, Jets Officially Agree to Reported $52.5M Deal