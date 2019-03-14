Cardinals Rumors: Ex-Bears WR Kevin White Expected to Sign Contract with Arizona

David Banks/Associated Press

Injuries have derailed wide receiver Kevin White’s career since the Chicago Bears selected him with the No. 7 pick in the 2015 draft, but he will reportedly have a chance to be rejuvenated on another team.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the Arizona Cardinals are expected to sign White following a Thursday visit.

White was a dominant force at West Virginia and finished with 1,447 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches in his last collegiate season. While that led to his status as a top-10 pick, he was never able to fulfill expectations in the Windy City.

He suffered a shin injury and didn’t play as a rookie, played just four games in 2016 before he was sidelined with a leg injury and played in one game in 2017 before a shoulder injury.

While the 2018 campaign was his healthiest, he was also behind Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller and Taylor Gabriel on a revamped Chicago depth chart and finished with just four catches for 92 yards in nine games.

He is yet to find the end zone in his NFL career.

Still, playing in Arizona will give White the opportunity to learn from future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald and perhaps thrive in head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s air-raid offense. White may even have the chance to play with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, who Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller projected to go to Arizona with the No. 1 pick in his latest mock draft.

White is just 26 years old and can high-point passes at 6’3" and take advantage of single coverage playing alongside Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk.