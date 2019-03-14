Players Championship 2019: Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley Lead After Round 1

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Tommy Fleetwood and Keegan Bradley sit tied atop the leaderboard of the 2019 Players Championship after they put together seven-under 65s during Thursday's opening round at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Byeong Hun An and Brian Harman are a shot back at six under, while Rory McIlroy, Vaughn Taylor and Ryan Moore own a share of fifth at five under.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

