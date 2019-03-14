Adrien Rabiot Talks PSG Marginalisation, UCL Elimination Amid Exit Rumours

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has said he is ready to play for the team despite his recent marginalisation and has spoken of his disappointment at the club's early exit from the UEFA Champions League.

Rabiot has not played for PSG since December, with the club taking the decision to exclude him from the first team due to the fact he hasn't agreed a new contract. The Frenchman's current deal is set to expire at the end of the campaign and it seems inevitable he will leave.

However, Rabiot said he's in condition to play if the call came from manager Thomas Tuchel and that he was disappointed to see the team fail in their pursuit of Champions League glory again, per INFOSPORT (h/t Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC):

Despite earning a 2-0 advantage in the first leg of their last-16 tie against Manchester United, PSG were unable to complete the job, as the Premier League side earned a dramatic 3-1 win in Paris.

Rabiot has previously been involved in PSG collapses, although this one he was not part of. Given the manner in which the French champions lost control of the game at certain stages at the Parc des Princes, they likely could have done with him.

Per Johnson, last month Tuchel dismissed rumours suggesting PSG were ready to recall Rabiot to the side due to their lack of available central midfielders:

While Rabiot said he was saddened by PSG's exit from the European Cup, afterward footage emerged of him in a nightclub, as relayed by 101 Great Goals:

Despite the situation in which he currently finds himself, there does appear to be a number of clubs interested in signing Rabiot.

It was reported by the Guardian's Fabrizio Romano in January the playmaker is set to move to Barcelona at the end of the season on a free transfer, with a contract worth £170,000-a-week agreed with the 23-year-old.

According to Bild (h/t Marca), Bayern Munich were in the race to sign Rabiot, but have since pulled out; Barcelona and Juventus are noted as his most likely destinations in the summer.

Amid questions about his attitude, if Rabiot is focused and in-form he is capable of making an impression on matches. Per WhoScored.com, he looks after the ball well:

Despite these quotes, it would be a massive shock if Rabiot turned out for PSG again, especially given they are on course to coast to another Ligue 1 title.

Having gone so long without competitive football, it may take Rabiot some time to get up to speed again next season. Whoever does end up securing his signature will hope a fresh start will prompt renewed focus from the player.