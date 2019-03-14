Report: Team Asked J.P. Losman About Comeback After Throwing at Clemson Pro Day

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS - AUGUST 24: Quarterback J.P. Losman #7 of the Buffalo Bills looks to pass the ball during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 24, 2008 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Bills defeated the Colts 20-7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

J.P. Losman hasn't appeared in an NFL regular-season game since 2011, but that apparently didn't stop one team from at least inquiring about his desire to return to the league.

Losman joined the Clemson Tigers as a coaching intern in 2017 and took part throwing passes to Tigers wide receivers and defensive backs at the school's pro day. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported a team was sufficiently enamored with Losman enough to discuss a possible comeback.

      

