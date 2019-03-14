Rams Rumors: LA Interested in Ex-Packer Clay Matthews; Wade Phillips a 'Big Fan'

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly interested in longtime Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews, who's currently an unrestricted free agent.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the update Thursday and noted Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is a "big fan" of the six-time Pro Bowl selection:

Matthews, a first-round pick of the Packers in the 2009 draft, is the franchise's all-time leader in sacks with 83.5. He reached double-digit sacks four times in his first six seasons.

His production has slowed over the past four years, however, including a career-low 3.5 sacks in 2018.

The Los Angeles native told reporters in December he wasn't sure how his first foray into the open market would play out:

"That's part of the business as well. That's part of negotiations and figuring out contracts. A player thinks they're worth X amount and the team feels like they're worth this amount and you meet somewhere in the middle. Obviously with my situation, this is my first time—I'm assuming once this year's over—being a free agent. We'll see what that means moving forward. There's a lot of things in motion with the Packers organization right now as far as head coaches and players and things like that, but we'll see down the line where it all fits and I end up."

On Sunday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported Green Bay met with David Dunn, Matthews' agent, at the combine to discuss a potential reunion.

If the linebacker opts for a new team, Los Angeles makes a lot of sense on paper as it attempts to bolster a pass rush that finished 15th in the NFL with 41 sacks last season.

Matthews would represent an upgrade over Samson Ebukam and Trevon Young, who are penciled in as the Rams' projected starters at outside linebacker, though L.A. would be betting on a return to form for the 32-year-old.