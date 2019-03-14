Willian Hopeful of Eden Hazard Stay, Defends Jorginho After Chelsea Fan Jeers

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea forward Willian is hopeful Eden Hazard will remain at the club despite recent speculation regarding a departure and has also defended midfielder Jorginho after recent criticism from some Blues supporters.

Once again, Hazard has been a crucial player for Chelsea this season, although many are anticipating this will be his last at Stamford Bridge.

According to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, Real Madrid have made a formal approach to the Blues about signing the Belgian in the summer. Hazard's contract with Chelsea is set to expire at the end of next season, adding to the uncertainty over his position.

Even so, Willian said ahead of the team's clash with Dynamo Kiev in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday he hopes Hazard will stay with the Premier League side, per Zinny Boswell of Sky Sports.

"First of all, I hope he stays with us. But in football you never know what can happen," said the Brazil international. "Eden is a fantastic player, one of the best in the world, he is my friend, one of the best players I have played with in my whole career. I have to say, I hope he stays with us."

Here's more of what the Chelsea man had to say:

While Maurizio Sarri is blessed with a number of attacking options at Chelsea, the team relies heavily on the brilliance of Hazard. He was on hand again on Sunday to strike in stoppage time, salvaging a 1-1 draw for the Blues after a disappointing display against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

This season, in terms of goals and assists, he's been among the most productive players in English football's top flight:

Ahead of this term, Jorginho was expected to be a key player in breaking down opposing defences with his passing from deep positions, although the jury remains out on the playmaker among Chelsea supporters.

As relayed by Boswell, as the Blues sought to grab a goal against Wolves, the midfielder was hooked and there were some jeers from sections of the crowd. Willian said he thinks that was unfair:

"I think this is unfair from them. Of course I don't want to stay here talking about this situation but when they do that we don't feel good inside the pitch.

"Even when the players aren't in a good moment or don't play well, we need the fans to support us until the end of the game. Jorginho is very important for us, a very good player, we know his quality, so we just need to continue to play in the same way."

Sky Sports' Adam Bate thinks the criticism of Jorginho has been harsh:

While Hazard's position at the club is in doubt beyond this campaign, if Sarri is to remain manager, then you sense Jorginho will continue to feature.

The Italian coach prefers a technically-gifted player at the base of midfield and, in the past, Jorginho has excelled in this role for Sarri's Napoli. After a year of adapting to English football, he'll be expected to push on next term.