Watch Battlefield V Firestorm Battle Royale Trailer Amid Success of Apex Legends

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2019

In this Wednesday, March 6, 2019, photo a gamer plays Electronic Arts'
Jenny Kane/Associated Press

Electronic Arts stuck gold with Apex Legends, the first battle-royale video game to seriously challenge Fortnite for Twitch supremacy following its February release, and now EA is adding a BR extension to Battlefield V called Firestorm. 

Battlefield V debuted in November, but the new game mode will become available March 25.

Here's a look at the official gameplay trailer released Thursday morning:

The battle-royale genre has become massively oversaturated during the past year, with developers and publishers trying to replicate the otherworldly success of Fortnite.

Apex Legends showed it was possible for a game with more realistic war-like, old-school combat to compete in the market—Fortnite is filled with colorful character outfits appealing to the younger audience, but it also features a ridiculously high skill gap because of the building aspect.

Getting mainstream attention came at a price, though.

On Wednesday, Arjun Panchadar of Reuters reported EA came to terms with several popular streamers to showcase the game at its release, highlighted by paying Tyler "Ninja" Blevins around $1 million.

Battlefield V can stand on its own in the first-person shooter market, but if EA wants Firestorm to catch on, it will likely have to follow a similar path. Along with Ninja, getting the likes of Shroud, Summit1g and TimTheTatman on board is likely essential to a successful launch.

The Firestorm trailer looks clean with high-end graphics, smooth movement and a unique gameplay environment, but it's hard to say whether the game will have staying power in the overcrowded market.

But it's no surprise to see EA try its luck again after watching Epic Games rake in $2.4 billion in digital revenue last year with Fortnite.

