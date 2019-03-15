Wolves vs. Manchester United FA Cup 2019 Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United suffered their first domestic defeat under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when they lost at Arsenal on Sunday, but the Reds hope to bounce back against FA Cup quarter-finalists Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Solskjaer's side will make the FA Cup semi-finals for the third time in four seasons if they win at Molineux, with Wolves poised to host United twice in the space of two weeks.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men clinched a 1-1 draw when they travelled to Old Trafford in the Premier League in September, but United have since discovered a more dangerous streak under their new coach.

The Red Devils haven't made the trip to Molineux since March 2012 and were 5-0 victors in that league visit, but the risk of losing their best chance at silverware this term puts much greater emphasis on Saturday' clash.

Date: Saturday, March 16

Time: 7:55 p.m. GMT/3:55 p.m. ET

Venue: Molineux, Wolverhampton, England

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

TV Info: BBC One (UK)

Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers: 21-10

Draw: 23-10

Manchester United: 13-10

Via Oddschecker.com.

Preview

Wolves and United were each disappointed against big Premier League opposition in their previous outing, with the former conceding a 90th-minute equaliser at Stamford Bridge to narrowly miss beating Chelsea.

Solskjaer & Co. were more deservedly bested in Sunday's visit to the Emirates Stadium, after which the Norwegian said he didn't agree with a penalty converted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, via the Manchester Evening News:

The manager said after the loss that United had hit their lowest point since he took charge:

“It has been fantastic so far but today is the the lowest we have been because we lost and missed the chance to put pressure on Spurs. We have won games we have not deserved to win and today we lost a game we did not deserve to lose. When you see the boys work as hard as they do, the attitude they show in training... hopefully we will be ready for Wolves in the FA Cup next week.”

United previously went 15 domestic matches unbeaten under Solskjaer (13 wins, two draws), but that defeat has left them fifth in the league, two points off Arsenal in fourth. What's more, Chelsea are only one point behind and have a game in hand.

The added pressure means a title like the FA Cup—while not offering Champions League football as a reward—could still serve as a much-needed consolation come May.

Wolves will also host United at Molineux after the international break, though Sky Sports highlighted the majority of the Red Devils' end-of-season run will come at Old Trafford:

Espirito Santo's side did manage to beat United at home in February 2011 when Irish striker Kevin Doyle supplied the winner in a 2-1 home result.

However, the last FA Cup meeting between this pair didn't go in favour of the west midlands club, per journalist Joe Edwards:

Jose Moutinho scored Wolves' only goal at the Theatre of Dreams five months ago, and the former AS Monaco marvel will be out to leave his mark on one of England's elite once more on Saturday:

Diogo Dalot looks the favourite to start at right-back for United after Ashley Young joined Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian on the treatment table, while Alexis Sanchez is also injured.

Fred was the sole scorer for United in their September clash. The Brazilian fell out of Jose Mourinho's plans but has reintegrated into the team again under Solskjaer and will look to replicate that impact away from home.

Wolves haven't qualified for the semi-finals of the FA Cup since 1998 but have already knocked Liverpool out of this season's tournament and can oust another titan on Saturday.