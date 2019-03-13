Antonio Brown: Passing Jerry Rice's Reception Record His Goal with Raiders

Ben Margot/Associated Press

It seems like so long ago that NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice was saying on Joe, Lo & Dibs that Antonio Brown wanted to play for the San Francisco 49ers "really bad."

Now officially an Oakland Raider—technically landing in the Bay as Rice predicted—Brown is the one publicly speaking about Rice, who played for the Raiders in the latter years of his career from 2001 to 2004.

During his introductory presser at the Raiders team facility on Wednesday, Brown said: "Obviously my goal in the back of my mind is to catch Jerry Rice. Every year, I have to prove my love. This year I'm out to prove my love."

Oakland acquired Brown in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for 2019 third-round and fifth-round picks.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.