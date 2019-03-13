Dwight Howard Denies Allegations of Threatening Masin Elije amid Lawsuit

Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard shoots around before an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard has denied the allegations made against him in a lawsuit filed by Masin Elije.

Per TMZ Sports, Howard said he's never met Elije and called the lawsuit a "money grab."

"I don't know this person, never seen him," Howard said. "Any allegation said about me is false."

Robert Littal of Black Sports Online reported Wednesday that Elije filed a civil lawsuit against the eight-time All-Star. 

In a series of tweets this past November, Elije accused Howard and his pastor, Calvin Simmons, of sexual harassment, threatening and manipulation. 

Elije said he was in a relationship with Howard, who Elije said was cheating on him with a transgender woman. Elije also said Howard allegedly threatened to "beat the s--t out of" him unless he signed a non-disclosure agreement. 

TMZ noted Elije's lawsuit doesn't specify what Howard, who is planning "legal action of his own" was trying to keep from being made public. The lawsuit does allege the NBA star made "threats on [Elije's] life."

As part of the lawsuit, Elije wants Howard to cover his legal costs. 

Howard has appeared in only nine games for the Wizards this season. He's been sidelined since Nov. 18 because of a lower back injury. 

