49ers Rumors: Ex-Chargers CB Jason Verrett Agrees to 1-Year, $3.6M Contract

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly added a talented but injury-prone cornerback to their secondary Thursday when they signed Jason Verrett.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Verrett's deal is worth $3.6 million over one season.

This comes after Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported the 27-year-old was drawing "significant interest" and had a visit with the Niners that included a "critical" physical.

The physical was important because injuries have defined Verrett's career since the then-San Diego Chargers selected him with the No. 25 pick in the 2014 draft. He suffered labrum and rotator cuff tears in his left shoulder as a rookie and played six games, appeared in four games in 2016 because of a partially torn ACL and then played just one game in 2017 because of a knee injury.

What’s more, he missed the entire 2018 campaign with a torn Achilles.

The interest in the TCU product around the league was surely based on his 2015 season when he appeared well on his way to a lengthy and successful career as a versatile cornerback who could line up in different spots on the field.

Verrett played 14 games and finished with 47 total tackles and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a score. The result was a Pro Bowl nod and Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 90.9, which was tied for the highest in the league among cornerbacks.

If he can rediscover the form he demonstrated during the 2015 campaign, Verrett will be one of the best under-the-radar signings of the entire offseason.

There is reason for optimism seeing how he is only 27 and should be in the middle of his prime. If he fulfills his potential, San Francisco will have a possible Pro Bowl addition to its defense as it pursues a playoff spot in 2019 after finishing just 4-12 last year.

The 49ers were an ugly 28th in the league in points allowed in 2018 and will need to drastically improve defensively to compete in the NFC West. Verrett will help them do just that if he remains healthy.