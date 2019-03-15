Updated Draft Needs for Every NFL Team Through Early Free AgencyMarch 15, 2019
Updated Draft Needs for Every NFL Team Through Early Free Agency
The early flurry of free-agent activity has passed. Several high-end players have switched teams, and several franchises have filled their most significant holes. There is still a lot of free agency to navigate, of course. When it comes to filling big holes, though, a lot of teams are already focusing on the draft.
So, what holes do teams need to fill in this year's draft? Let's take a look.
Here, you'll find a team-by-team look at roster needs, recent free-agency moves and potential draft strategies. Just keep in mind that these team pictures will further change as the second and third waves of free agency unfold.
Arizona Cardinals
Needs: OL, WR, TE, DL
The big question surrounding the Arizona Cardinals is whether the team is confident in second-year quarterback Josh Rosen. Rosen had a rocky first year, and new head coach Kliff Kingsbury has expressed positive impressions of Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray in the past.
Even looking past the quarterback position, the Cardinals have a plethora of needs. They need upgrades all along the offensive line—J.R. Sweezy is a temporary fix at one spot—which was possibly the single biggest reason for Rosen's rookie struggles. The line allowed 52 sacks in total.
Arizona also needs to secure some offensive weapons not named David Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. It added tight end Charles Clay as a free agent, but Clay was a complete non-factor in the Buffalo Bills offense last season.
Adding Jordan Hicks, Robert Alford, Terrell Suggs and Brooks Reed does help strengthen the defense, but there are still needs, particularly up front.
Arizona has 10 draft picks this year and could realistically afford to go best player available with each.
Atlanta Falcons
Needs: OL, CB, EDGE
The Cardinals have numerous holes. The Atlanta Falcons have very few, especially after adding guard depth in the form of free agents James Carpenter and Jamon Brown.
Further depth along the offensive line wouldn't hurt. The Falcons are confident in right tackle Ty Sambrailo, who replaced longtime starter Ryan Schraeder late last season.
"We really believe that he did a really good job when he was asked to step up, and we continue to think that he will continue to do so," general manager Thomas Dimitroff said, via the team's official website.
Still, it would be smart to have backup plans at guard and tackle. It would also be smart to add a cornerback relatively early after the Falcons parted with Robert Alford and Brian Poole this offseason.
Atlanta's biggest need, though, is at edge-rusher. The team has invested in pass-rushers fairly heavily in the past but still only amassed 37 sacks in 2018. Adding a guy like Clemson's Clelin Ferrell or Florida State's Brian Burns in Round 1 could help turn the pass rush around.
Baltimore Ravens
ILB, WR, EDGE
The Baltimore Ravens have had two notable signings so far—safety Earl Thomas and running back Mark Ingram. The problem is that these two are merely replacing departed players like Eric Weddle, Alex Collins and Javorius Allen.
Are Thomas and Ingram upgrades? Possibly, but they don't do anything to mitigate the losses of inside linebacker C.J. Mosley or pass-rushers Za'Darius Smith and Terrell Suggs. Linebacker and edge-rusher are now major needs for Baltimore.
The biggest need, though, is at wide receiver. Baltimore plans to implement a run-based offense around quarterback Lamar Jackson, but Jackson still needs some quality pass-catchers. Right now, Baltimore's best receiver might be Willie Snead.
Baltimore would be wise to target the best linebacker, edge-rusher or wideout with the 22nd overall pick and use its other six draft picks to fill depth at other areas of need.
Buffalo Bills
Needs: CB, DL, WR, RB
The Buffalo Bills have been active in early free agency, adding pieces like center Mitch Morse, receiver John Brown, wideout Cole Beasley, wideout Andre Roberts, tackle Ty Nsekhe, running back Frank Gore and tight end Tyler Kroft. These are all components that will support second-year quarterback Josh Allen, and that's what the Bills need to be focused on.
There aren't many pieces needed on the other side of the ball, as Buffalo already fielded a defense that ranked second in yards allowed (294.1 per game) in 2018.
While the Bills receiving corps is very much improved, Buffalo could afford to add an elite receiver prospect like Mississippi's D.K. Metcalf or Arizona State's N'Keal Harry. If the Bills feel ninth overall is too high for another receiver, then a top cornerback to pair with Tre'Davious White would make a ton of sense.
Besides grabbing a No. 1 corner or receiver, Buffalo needs to add some depth along the defensive line and perhaps a young running back to groom behind Gore and LeSean McCoy.
Carolina Panthers
Needs: OL, WR, DB, EDGE
The Carolina Panthers bolstered their offensive line in free agency by adding center Matt Paradis and re-signing tackle Daryl Williams. It would make sense, though, to continue adding depth along the line, especially if the team has no faith in Matt Kalil and his return from knee surgery.
It would also make sense to add some depth in the secondary. A team can never have too many good cornerbacks, and the Panthers will need a replacement for 37-year-old safety Mike Adams at some point this offseason.
Carolina's biggest needs, however, are at edge-rusher and wide receiver. The Panthers had just 35 sacks in 2018, and five of them came from the recently retired Julius Peppers. They were also in need of a wide receiver before Devin Funchess left for the Indianapolis Colts.
The Panthers should grab the top available wideout, edge-rusher or lineman with the 16th overall pick. Then, they can work on filling other needs from there.
Chicago Bears
Needs: S, CB, K, EDGE
The Chicago Bears really don't have a ton of needs, which is fortunate. They only have five total draft picks and none in the first two rounds.
The biggest need for Chicago is a strong safety to replace Adrian Amos, who joined the rival Green Bay Packers. An edge-rusher to complement Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks should also be on the shopping list. While the Bears did sign Buster Skrine to replace slot corner Bryce Callahan, it never hurts to have too many quality defensive backs.
Chicago also recently brought in kicker Chris Blewitt, but it would make a ton of sense to give him some competition at the position—either during the draft or shortly after it. The last thing the Bears want in 2019 is to worry about routine field-goal attempts.
Cincinnati Bengals
Needs: OL, TE, LB
New Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is inheriting a 6-10 team, but he isn't inheriting one devoid of talent. Cincinnati is strong at several positions, including wide receiver, cornerback and running back.
Where the Bengals desperately need help is along the offensive line. Cincinnati's line was a weakness, and the Bengals are determined to fix it.
"I think it’s a priority in the draft," offensive line coach Brian Callahan said, per Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News. "We don’t have enough players on the roster currently, especially at tackle, so we need to find them."
The Bengals also need help at linebacker, where former defensive general Vontaze Burfict seems to have lost a step. Adding a tight end to replace Tyler Kroft and Tyler Eifert should also be a priority.
Cincinnati should strongly consider taking the top offensive tackle available—perhaps Alabama's Jonah Williams or Florida's Jawaan Taylor—with the 11th overall pick. Taking a linebacker like LSU's Devin White or a tight end like Iowa's T.J. Hockenson there, though, wouldn't be the worst move.
Cleveland Browns
Needs: OT, CB, LB, S
The Cleveland Browns addressed several needs in free agency. They traded for wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and edge-rusher Olivier Vernon. They also signed defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson to help solidify the defensive front.
Cleveland still has needs, though. While left tackle Greg Robinson returned on a one-year, $7 million deal, the Browns could afford to bring in competition for him and right tackle Chris Hubbard. They could also use a replacement for safety Jabrill Peppers, who was traded as part of the Beckham deal.
The biggest need, though, is now at cornerback. Cleveland is set to lose E.J. Gaines, Phillip Gaines and Briean Boddy-Calhoun in free agency. Cleveland was also in need of a linebacker before it released Jamie Collins.
The Browns still have eight draft picks in 2019, and it wouldn't be a surprise if almost all of them were used on defense.
Dallas Cowboys
Needs: DL, TE, WR, S
The Dallas Cowboys don't have a first-round pick this year because they used it to acquire wideout Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders. It's safe to say they're fine with that.
"When the Raiders pick our pick, we'll be watching Amari highlight tapes," team VP Stephen Jones told the Forth Worth Star-Telegram.
Dallas still needs help at receiver, though, especially with slot receiver Cole Beasley now in Buffalo.
Dallas could also use a tight end. Getting Jason Witten back from the broadcast booth will help, but he's 36 years old and fresh off a year away from the game.
The defensive line is a team strength, but the Cowboys could use depth there to better rotate some of the interior defenders. It would also be wise to upgrade at least one of the safety spots. Xavier Woods and Jeff Heath are serviceable but not stars.
Denver Broncos
Needs: C, CB, WR, TE
The Denver Broncos' acquisition of Joe Flacco should solidify the quarterback position for the time being. This doesn't mean the Broncos won't still target a quarterback like Missouri's Drew Lock, though.
"According to multiple sources, the plan is for the Broncos to have a veteran (Flacco) in place to mentor a young quarterback, which is where Drew Lock comes in," Bleacher Report's Matt Miller wrote.
Still, quarterback isn't a dire need now that Flacco is on board. What is a need is another pass-catcher or two for Flacco to take advantage of. Denver has some nice complementary pieces, like Courtland Sutton and Emmanuel Sanders, though Sanders is coming off a torn Achilles. Adding a wideout or receiving tight end early would make a ton of sense.
The Broncos also need a cornerback to replace the departed Bradley Roby and a center to replace the departed Matt Paradis.
If Denver bypasses a quarterback, cornerback, receiver and tight end are all likely in play at 10th overall.
Detroit Lions
Needs: OG, EDGE, DB, TE
The Detroit Lions addressed several needs early in free agency. They added a receiver in Danny Amendola, a defensive end in Trey Flowers, a cornerback in Justin Coleman and a tight end in Jesse James. These are all solid moves, but they don't get the Lions where they need to be to compete in the NFC North.
Detroit needs to further bolster its depth in the secondary. It needs a true pass-catching tight end—that's not exactly James' specialty—and an upgrade at guard.
While the Lions did generate 43 sacks in 2018, they could still use a dedicated edge-rusher. Fortunately, Detroit should have plenty of edge-rusher options at No. 8 overall. Even if Nick Bosa and Josh Allen are off the board there, a guy like Michigan's Rashan Gary or Mississippi State's Montez Sweat could be available.
Even if there is a run on edge-rushers early, the Lions should be poised to fill a need with a cornerback like LSU's Greedy Williams or a tight end like T.J. Hockenson.
Green Bay Packers
Needs: EDGE, WR, TE, DL, LB
The Green Bay Packers focused on the defensive side of the ball in early free agency. They added pass-rushers Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith, plus safety Adrian Amos. They also added guard Billy Turner to help bolster the interior of the offensive line.
Green Bay could still use depth in the front seven, though, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Packers target a linebacker like Devin White or a defensive lineman like Ed Oliver with the 12th overall pick, the first of Green Bay's two first-round selections.
Despite having some quality pass-catchers on the roster—like Davante Adams and Jimmy Graham—it wouldn't be surprising to see the Packers target a receiver or tight end in the first round either. If a player like T.J. Hockenson or D.K. Metcalf is on the board at No. 12, the Packers may pull the trigger. They may do the same at No. 30 if a wideout like A.J. Brown or a tight end like Noah Fant is still available.
With 10 picks in total, the Packers should have little trouble filling out depth after Round 1.
Houston Texans
Needs: OT, G, CB, RB
The Houston Texans did a nice job of strengthening the back end of their defense by adding cornerback Bradley Roby and safety Tashaun Gipson, though Gipson is really just replacing Tyrann Mathieu. Houston could still use another cornerback, though, as Johnathan Joseph is 34 and only under contract for another year.
A bigger priority, however, has to be solidifying the offensive line in front of quarterback Deshaun Watson. It doesn't really matter which line spot the Texans target first, they just need to improve the line. Watson was sacked a whopping 62 times in 2018. That's unacceptable for any quarterback, let alone one coming off of a torn ACL.
The Texans really should take the best offensive lineman available with the 23rd overall pick.
Grabbing a running back at some point later in the draft wouldn't be a bad idea, as Lamar Miller is entering the final year of his contract and Alfred Blue is currently floating around free agency.
Indianapolis Colts
Needs: CB, DT, WR, EDGE
The Colts still have more than $90 million in cap space, but they haven't been very active in free agency—aside from adding wideout Devin Funchess and re-signing cornerback Pierre Desir. This is primarily because general manager Chris Ballard has done an excellent job of building a competitive roster.
This doesn't mean that the Colts don't have needs, though: They could use some added depth in the secondary. They could also use a top-tier defensive lineman and a dedicated pass-rusher. Don't be surprised if Indianapolis focuses on a front-seven player with the 26th overall selection.
Despite having T.Y. Hilton, tight end Eric Ebron and adding Funchess, it wouldn't be a shock to see the Colts add a pass-catcher early in the draft either. Funchess is a more of a possession receiver than a downfield threat and the Colts offense would be nearly unstoppable with a legitimate No. 2 receiver opposite Hilton.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Needs: WR, OT, S, TE
The Jacksonville Jaguars obviously believe that Nick Foles is their answer at quarterback. Otherwise, they wouldn't have given him a four-year, $88 million deal with $50.1 million guaranteed. Therefore, it's unlikely they target a quarterback in the draft.
What the Jaguars must do is ensure that Foles can succeed. This means getting him a legitimate No. 1 receiver and finding an upgrade at offensive tackle. Grabbing a pass-catcher like D.K. Metcalf or a tackle like Jawaan Taylor at seventh overall would make sense.
The Jaguars also need to find a replacement at safety for Tashaun Gipson. It wouldn't hurt to grab a pass-catching tight end either, especially since Foles is used to having Zach Ertz as a go-to target.
Running back isn't a major need, but unless Jacksonville brings back T.J. Yeldon, a complement for Leonard Fournette should be considered.
Kansas City Chiefs
Needs: EDGE, CB, C
The Kansas City Chiefs don't have many glaring weaknesses on offense, though they do now need a replacement for center Mitch Morse.
Things are a lot different on defense. Kansas City replaced safety Eric Berry with Tyrann Mathieu. They still desperately need a top-tier cornerback, though—there's a reason why Kansas City ranked just 31st in pass defense (273.4 yards per game allowed).
The Chiefs are now suddenly in the market for a pass-rusher as well. They released Justin Houston and traded Dee Ford to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2020 second-round pick.
Corner and edge are positions that absolutely must be addressed early in this draft. If a player like DeAndre Baker or Jaylon Ferguson is sitting there at No. 29, the Chiefs should pounce.
Los Angeles Chargers
Needs: OT, DT, S
Weaknesses? The Los Angeles Chargers just don't have many of them. This is why they've primarily focused on adding depth in free agency, adding linebacker Thomas Davis and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor.
Depth will probably be the main focus of the draft as well, unless the Chargers allow safety Adrian Phillips to get away in free agency. Los Angeles already let safety Jahleel Addae leave, and adding some depth at the position would be smart regardless. If Phillips goes, safety becomes a big position of need.
The Chargers could also use an upgrade at right tackle and perhaps a defensive tackle to play next to the re-signed Brandon Mebane. Otherwise, L.A.'s seven draft picks will likely be used to secure back-up plans for positions of strength.
Los Angeles Rams
Needs: OG, DT, EDGE, RB
The Los Angeles Rams were good enough to reach Super Bowl LIII, but they are going to have needs in the draft. They have already lost, or are poised to lose, some key pieces like guard Rodger Saffold, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and safety Lamarcus Joyner—though the addition of Eric Weddle solidifies the safety spot in the short term.
Los Angeles also brought back Dante Fowler Jr. on a one-year deal, but they could use another dedicated edge-rusher.
Lastly, the Rams need to secure a backup running back. Todd Gurley dealt with a knee injury late last season and may be dealing with arthritis—though Rams general manager Les Snead wouldn't give an answer on the situation when recently asked, per Ryan Kartje of the Orange County Register.
If the Rams don't bring back C.J. Anderson, they should draft a back who can help lighten Gurley's load.
Miami Dolphins
Needs: QB, EDGE, OT, WR
The Miami Dolphins still have Ryan Tannehill on their roster. They've also shown interest in former first-round pick Teddy Bridgewater. However, there's a chance neither of these players is Miami's quarterback of the future, so a quarterback has to be a consideration in the draft.
Unless one of the top guys falls to No. 13, though, that may not happen in Round 1.
In terms of definitive needs, Miami has a few: The Dolphins need a new right tackle to replace Ja'Wuan James. They also need a pass-rusher to replace Cameron Wake. While the Dolphins did give DeVante Parker a two-year contract extension, they also need to strengthen the receiving corps.
The wild card for Miami is at running back. Both Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage showed flashes in 2018, but with Frank Gore now in Buffalo, Miami could stand to target one within the first couple days of the draft.
Minnesota Vikings
Needs: OL, RB, DL
The Minnesota Vikings made a pair of underrated free-agent moves that will help keep their ferocious defense intact. They brought back linebacker Anthony Barr and signed defensive tackle Shamar Stephen to help replace Sheldon Richardson.
The next move for Minnesota has to be addressing the offensive line. This was one of the biggest weaknesses on the team in 2019 and it may have been a reason why quarterback Kirk Cousins didn't live up to expectations.
Minnesota could use upgrades at guard and at right tackle, so there are options when it comes to addressing the line.
The Vikings could add depth along the defensive line, too, and with Latavius Murray now gone, they need a back to complement Dalvin Cook.
New England Patriots
Needs: DL, WR, TE, K
We're used to seeing the New England Patriots reload year after year. However, this year could present more of a challenge. So far, New England has been scrambling just to bring players back in free agency. They've re-signed Phillip Dorsett, Jason McCourty and John Simon. They also brought back running back Brandon Bolden after he spent a year in Miami.
Meanwhile, the Patriots have already lost defensive end Trey Flowers, left tackle Trent Brown, wideout Cordarrelle Patterson, tight end Dwayne Allen and cornerback Eric Rowe. They're in danger of losing wideout Chris Hogan, kicker Stephen Gostkowski, punter Ryan Allen, defensive tackle Malcom Brown and defensive tackle Danny Shelton, among others.
Several of the players New England has lost, or could lose, were key contributors during last year's Super Bowl run. They'll need replacing, either during the second and third waves of free agency or in the draft.
New Orleans Saints
Needs: TE, OL, DT
In case you missed it, the New Orleans Saints fell just a few plays short of the Super Bowl. They don't have many needs, though they could use help on the interior of the offensive and defensive lines and at tight end.
Losing running back Mark Ingram will hurt, but the signing of Latavius Murray will help ease the pain.
A big question is how many holes the Saints will be able to fill between now and the draft. According to Pro Football Talk, quarterback Drew Brees has agreed to restructure his contract and free up more than $10 million in cap space.
In terms of holes, the Saints may only really be able to fill one in the draft: They have six total picks but only one (second round) in the first three rounds.
New York Giants
Needs: QB, WR, EDGE, OL
Some of the New York Giants' draft needs are a direct result of early offseason moves. Trading away defensive end Olivier Vernon and wideout Odell Beckham Jr. creates needs at edge and at receiver.
Those moves brought in safety Jabrill Peppers and guard Kevin Zeitler: This helps strengthen the offensive line and mitigate the loss of Landon Collins, but the Giants still need help along the line.
New York also needs to invest in a new quarterback, and that could happen this year. If the Giants are completely sold on a guy, like Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins or Oklahoma's Kyler Murray, then perhaps the first- and third-round picks gained in the Beckham trade will allow them to move up and get him.
It wouldn't be a shock to see New York try trading for a quarterback either. According to Ryan Field of ABC 7 New York, the Giants would "explore" a trade for Josh Rosen if the Cardinals make him available.
New York Jets
Needs: EDGE, WR, CB, OL
The focus for New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan has to be putting enough talent around Sam Darnold for him to succeed. Maccagnan took a big first step by signing running back Le'Veon Bell to a four-year, $52 million deal.
Adding both Jamison Crowder and Josh Bellamy helps to strengthen the Jets receiving corps, but Darnold could still use a legitimate No. 1 receiver. He could also use a stronger interior offensive line in front of him.
Defensively, linebacker C.J. Mosley will bring a strong presence in the middle. However, New York needs to add an edge-rusher and some cornerback help. Slot corner Buster Skrine is gone and Trumaine Johnson hasn't been the lock-down No. 1 corner he was supposed to be when given a five-year, $72.5 million deal last offseason.
It would be a mild surprise if the Jets didn't take either the top edge-rusher available or defensive tackle Quinnen Williams with the third overall pick. When they pick again in Round 3, expect secondary and offensive line depth to take precedence.
Oakland Raiders
Needs: RB, LB, EDGE, TE
The Oakland Raiders have three first round picks (Nos. 4, 24 and 27) and eight selections overall. That's good because this team has plenty of needs left.
Oakland has been active, though. It upgraded the receiving corps by signing Tyrell Williams and trading for Antonio Brown. They also added offensive tackle Trent Brown and safety Lamarcus Joyner.
Offensively, the Raiders could use a pass-catching tight end and a workhorse running back. Defensively, the needs are a little broader: Any spot in the front seven could be a draft target, and while cornerback isn't a tremendous need, another good one couldn't hurt.
Expect the Raiders to take the best defender available at No. 4—whether that's Nick Bosa, Josh Allen, Quinnen Williams or someone else. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Oakland go all defense in Round 1, though a running back like Alabama's Josh Jacobs or a tight end like Alabama's Irv Smith Jr. could enter the mix and no one would blink.
Philadelphia Eagles
Needs: RB, CB, DL
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't been active in free agency. They've added defensive tackle Malik Jackson, and that's about it. This will probably change between now and the draft—as the Eagles still have more than $25 million in cap space—but there will probably be a lot of bargain shopping.
Fortunately, there just aren't many holes on this roster. Philadelphia could use a starting cornerback to replace Ronald Darby and they could use an every-down running back. Even with Jackson in the mix, it wouldn't hurt to add depth to the defensive line.
The Eagles have seven picks overall, including the 25th overall selection and two picks in Round 2. It won't be a shock to see Philadelphia go with the best player available in Round 1 and then start filling needs from there.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Needs: LB, CB, WR
Despite what the recent buzz might suggest, the sky is not falling for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They still have a Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger, a stable of running backs who were dangerous in 2018 and a receiver in JuJu Smith-Schuster who is ready to be the team's No. 1.
With that said, the Steelers do have holes. They need help at cornerback and at inside linebacker—just as they did before the departures of Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown. If Pittsburgh can grab a corner like Washington's Byron Murphy or a linebacker like Michigan's Devin Bush with the 20th overall pick, they should pull the trigger.
Receiver is a need with Antonio Brown gone, but it isn't a need that the Steelers need to address early. They have Smith-Schuster, 2018 second-round pick James Washington and recently signed Donte Moncrief rounding out their group.
San Francisco 49ers
Needs: WR, LB, EDGE
The San Francisco 49ers have attacked needs early in free agency. They added linebacker Kwon Alexander and running back Tevin Coleman, re-signed safety Jimmie Ward and traded for pass-rusher Dee Ford.
The 49ers still need a No. 1 receiver, though they aren't likely to attack that position with the second-overall pick. The better move would be to grab a complementary edge-rusher to play opposite Ford. Whether that's Nick Bosa or Josh Allen is irrelevant, the 49ers should grab one or trade out of the two spot.
Alexander is an outstanding linebacker, but he's coming off of a torn ACL. His addition shouldn't prevent San Francisco from further attacking the linebacker spot.
If the 49ers do go edge-rusher at No. 2 overall, they should strongly consider a wideout in Round 2 (36th overall). San Francisco was in need of a receiver even before parting with Pierre Garcon.
Seattle Seahawks
Needs: EDGE, OL, DL, DB
Giving the franchise tag to Frank Clark was big for the Seattle Seahawks. However, Seattle could still use an edge-rusher opposite him. They could also use depth along the defensive line to help replace Shamar Stephen.
Seattle also needs a long-term replacement for guard J.R. Sweezy and could really use a swing tackle to back up Duane Brown and George Fant—Germain Ifedi is not an answer.
Re-signing D.J. Fluker will help, as he has experience at guard and tackle. So will adding Mike Iupati, though he's 31 and has missed 21 games over the last two seasons. Seattle's line isn't the liability it has been in years past, but it could still use some upgrades.
Seattle's secondary is solid—it ranked 17th (240.1 yards per game allowed) in 2018—but if the Seahawks can upgrade a corner or safety spot, it should.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Needs: EDGE, CB, LB, RB
The biggest weakness of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018 was their pass defense. Tampa allowed an average of 259.4 yards per game through the air, 26th in the NFL. Adding a pass-rusher and a cornerback should both be early-draft priorities.
Run defense wasn't much better. Tampa ranked 24th in run defense, allowing an average of 123.9 yards per game on the ground. Adding a sideline-to-sideline linebacker would help in this department.
Essentially, the Buccaneers need to prioritize the best defender available with the fifth overall pick in the draft, and they need to keep drafting defenders after that.
At some point, earlier than later though, the Buccaneers also need to add a running back. Last year's second-round pick, Ronald Jones, struggled to get on the field and struggled even more when he did see playing time. Adding Breshad Perriman will help mitigate the losses of DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries, but it wouldn't hurt to add a pass-catcher at some point either.
Tennessee Titans
Needs: WR, EDGE, DT, TE
The Tennessee Titans need to continue supporting quarterback Marcus Mariota with pass-catchers. Corey Davis emerged as a solid top option in 2018, but drafting a No. 2 receiver early would make a ton of sense. This would give the Titans a dangerous trio with the rookie, Davis and recently acquired Adam Humphries in the slot.
The Titans should also consider a tight end. Delanie Walker is a tremendous player when healthy, but he's 34 years old and coming off of a broken ankle.
Defensively, the Titans should focus on adding depth to the defensive line and at edge-rusher.
Very few selections would come as a surprise in Round 1—whether it's a receiver like A.J. Brown, a tight end like Noah Fant or a defensive tackle like Ohio State's Dre'Mont Jones. Tennessee was close to being a playoff team in 2018 and only needs a couple quality pieces to get back in the AFC South mix.
Washington Redskins
Needs: QB, WR, OL, EDGE
The Washington Redskins made a trade for quarterback Case Keenum, which helps solidify the quarterback position for at least this season.
"With only Colt [McCoy] on our roster we had to do something,” head coach Jay Gruden said, via the team's official website. “We still may address it in the draft, who knows?"
Really, the Redskins should address the quarterback position in the draft if the right fit is available. Keenum isn't a long-term answer and there's no guarantee Alex Smith will ever play for Washington again.
Washington also needs a wide receiver to complement Josh Doctson and Paul Richardson. The next focus should be filling in depth at the interior of the offensive line. Adding an edge-rusher to complement Ryan Kerrigan would also be a smart move.
With Adrian Peterson back in the fold, the Redskins should be set at running back—unless they fear Derrius Guice's ability to return from his torn ACL.
