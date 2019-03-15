Updated Draft Needs for Every NFL Team Through Early Free Agency

0 of 32

JASON DECROW/Associated Press

The early flurry of free-agent activity has passed. Several high-end players have switched teams, and several franchises have filled their most significant holes. There is still a lot of free agency to navigate, of course. When it comes to filling big holes, though, a lot of teams are already focusing on the draft.

So, what holes do teams need to fill in this year's draft? Let's take a look.

Here, you'll find a team-by-team look at roster needs, recent free-agency moves and potential draft strategies. Just keep in mind that these team pictures will further change as the second and third waves of free agency unfold.