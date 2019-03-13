49ers Rumors: CB Jason Verrett Visiting SF, Drawing 'Significant Interest'

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly interested in adding a 2014 first-round draft pick to their secondary.

On Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported the NFC West team is hosting cornerback Jason Verrett on a visit. Rapoport called the physical he will undergo during the visit "critical" because the TCU product missed the 2018 season with a torn Achilles and played a combined five games in 2016 and 2017.

Despite the injury history, Rapoport noted "the talent is there and there is significant interest in him."

The then-San Diego Chargers selected Verrett with a first-round pick in 2014, but he played just six games as a rookie.

His only healthy season in the league came in 2015 when he played 14 games and finished with 47 total tackles and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He earned a Pro Bowl nod as a result and appeared well on his way to establishing himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league.

Verrett finished with a coverage grade of 90.9 on Pro Football Focus' metrics in 2015, which was tied for the highest cornerback grade in the NFL.

He is still just 27 years old and would likely be a low-risk, high-reward addition for the 49ers or whichever team ultimately signed him.

R.J. White and Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports listed cornerback among San Francisco's biggest offseason needs as the team looks to return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2013 campaign.