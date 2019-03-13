Jazz Fans Create GoFundMe for Human Rights After Russell Westbrook Incident

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook gets into a heated verbal altercation with fans in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Monday, March 11, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

A group of Utah Jazz fans started a GoFundMe benefiting the Human Right Campaign Foundation after a fan was permanently banned from attending Jazz games after allegedly making racist remarks toward Russell Westbrook

The GoFundMe has a goal of $25,000, the same amount the NBA fined Westbrook for "directing profanity and threatening language to a fan" after he responded to the fan's comments.

The campaign description reads in part:

"Jazz fans are not bigots.
Jazz fans are not racist.
Jazz fans are loyal to the Utah Jazz.

[...]

"It is time to change the narrative on citizens of Utah, fans of the Jazz and those that call Utah 'home'. We are not a bunch of redneck, racist, bigots. Most of us are dads, moms, friends, hard-workers, kind-hearted, do right by each other, help our fellow man, good neighbors and welcoming to all."

The Jazz organization announced Tuesday that they have banned Shane Keisel, the fan involved in the Westbrook incident, for life. An investigation into the incident backed up Westbrook's claim that Keisel said things that constituted "excessive and derogatory verbal abuse."

A video of Westbrook telling Keisel, "I'll f--k you up, you and your wife," went viral Monday. Westbrook said after the game he was the victim of targeted racial and lewd comments from Keisel, who denied the claim. 

Westbrook said Keisel shouted, "Get down on your knees like you're used to," at him and the Jazz found evidence to back up Westbrook's claim.

