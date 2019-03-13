RB Peyton Barber Re-Signs with Buccaneers on 1-Year Contract

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced an agreement with running back Peyton Barber on a one-year contract extension shortly before Wednesday's start to the NFL free-agent period.

Barber, who could've become a restricted free agent if no deal was in place, led the Bucs with 871 rushing yards during the 2018 season. Financial details weren't immediately released.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

