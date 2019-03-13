RB Peyton Barber Re-Signs with Buccaneers on 1-Year Contract

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 18: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Peyton Barber #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers touchdown against the New York Giants on November 18, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants defeated the Buccaneers 38-35. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced an agreement with running back Peyton Barber on a one-year contract extension shortly before Wednesday's start to the NFL free-agent period.

Barber, who could've become a restricted free agent if no deal was in place, led the Bucs with 871 rushing yards during the 2018 season. Financial details weren't immediately released.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Bucs Agree to Terms with Leading Rusher Peyton Barber

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Bucs Agree to Terms with Leading Rusher Peyton Barber

    Buccaneers
    via Buccaneers

    Chiefs Cut 5-Time Pro Bowler Eric Berry

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chiefs Cut 5-Time Pro Bowler Eric Berry

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Redskins to Re-Sign AP

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Redskins to Re-Sign AP

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    49ers Spending Too Much on Wrong People

    NFL logo
    NFL

    49ers Spending Too Much on Wrong People

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report