Rob Gronkowski Rumors: Patriots 'Tentatively Planning' for TE's Return in 2019

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski hasn't made a decision about his future, but the team reportedly believes he will be back in 2019 instead of opting for retirement.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided the latest details on the situation:

"When you talk to people close to him, they think there's a better chance that he comes back again than he doesn't," Rapoport said.

The 29-year-old won his third Super Bowl with the Patriots this season but remains undecided about whether he would come back for another year. Even his agent apparently doesn't know which way the player is leaning.

"I talked to Rob last night, and he won't even tell me," Drew Rosenhaus said Monday on NFL Live, via Field Yates of ESPN. "He hasn't made a decision yet... I honestly don't know. I’m waiting to see like everybody else."

Gronkowski took until April to officially announce his return to the team last year after contemplating retirement, and that was after being first-team All-Pro in 2017.

Things weren't quite as smooth as he might have hoped in 2018, dealing with back and Achilles injuries while struggling when on the field. He finished with 47 catches for 682 receiving yards and just three touchdowns in 13 games.

His 52.5 yards per game were his fewest since his rookie season in 2010.

While he is a likely Hall of Fame player when healthy, injuries continue to be a problem after missing 13 regular-season games over the past three seasons. He hasn't played a full 16-game season since 2011.

Gronkowski is still a threat on the field, totaling 87 yards on six catches in the Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams. This will keep the Patriots hoping he remains with the team for as long as possible.