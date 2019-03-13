Lionel Messi, Barcelona Beat Lyon to Advance to Champions League Quarter-Finals

PAU BARRENA/Getty Images

Barcelona advanced to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League after defeating Lyon 5-1 in their second-leg clash on Wednesday.

A goalless first leg set up a fascinating encounter and the Spanish champions passed the test at the Camp Nou.

A Lionel Messi penalty after 17 minutes got the home side rolling, and Philippe Coutinho doubled the advantage after 31 minutes.

However, Lucas Tousart's effort shortly before the hour mark gave the French side genuine hope, but it was quickly snuffed out as Messi found the net with 12 minutes remaining.

Further goals from Gerard Pique and Ousmane Dembele put the game beyond doubt for the Catalans after a tricky second half.

Messi Is Great, But Cristiano Ronaldo Gave the Bigger UCL Performance

After Ronaldo's hat-trick performance for Juventus against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, it was left to Messi to inspire Barca against a resilient opponent.

Lyon set up deep to contain Messi and Luis Suarez, but the superstar pair combined to give the hosts the edge.

Messi flicked home a Panenka penalty to give his team the lead, and when Coutinho made it 2-0, it appeared the game was over.

However, Lyon never gave up, but their audacity to score was met by a vintage display from Messi in return.

The Argentina icon led Barca over the line. The Ligue 1 side had no answer as Messi made it 3-1 in the latter stages.

It was typical from the diminutive icon, but Messi did not upstage Ronaldo in terms of importance.

The Portuguese has struggled in the Champions League for his new club this term, but when Juve needed him most, he delivered in the most clinical way.

History will not be able to separate Messi and Ronaldo when their careers are over, but it was the former Real Madrid player who eclipsed his rival over the past 24 hours.

What's Next?

Both teams are back in action on Sunday. Barca travel to Real Betis in La Liga, with Lyon hosting Montpellier in Ligue 1.