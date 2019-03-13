Video: Watch Antonio Brown 1st Workout with Derek Carr Since Joining Raiders

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Antonio Brown hasn't wasted any time getting familiar with his new teammates.

TMZ Sports captured the receiver working out with Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr:

Brown had spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers but wanted out this offseason, and he was finally traded to the Raiders early Sunday morning. He announced the news himself on Twitter.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the receiver also got a new contract worth $50.1 million over three years, including $30.1 million guaranteed.

While the money is nice, he will have to develop some chemistry with a new quarterback after spending the past nine years with Ben Roethlisberger. The good news is he is getting an early start by working out with Carr well before training camp.

