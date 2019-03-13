Ex-Jets Pro Bowl Kicker Jason Myers Reportedly to Sign Contract with Seahawks

Coming off a Pro Bowl appearance with the New York Jets in 2018, free-agent kicker Jason Myers will reportedly sign with the Seattle Seahawks

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Myers agreed to a deal with the Seahawks. 

Myers sent a farewell message to Jets fans on Twitter:

Myers has turned into a great success story after going undrafted out of Marist in 2013. He played for the Arizona Rattlers and the San Jose SaberCats of the Arena Football League in 2014. 

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Myers and named him their placekicker for the 2015 season. He spent part of three seasons with the team before being released in October 2017 after missing two field goals in a 27-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. 

Myers signed with the Seahawks in January 2018 before being released when Sebastian Janikowski took over as their kicker. He landed with the Jets, going 33-of-36 on field goals last season en route to being named to the Pro Bowl. 

With Janikowski's contract expiring at the end of last season, Myers gets another opportunity to be the special teams ace for a Seahawks team hoping to get back to the playoffs. 

