Gareth Southgate 'Impressed' by 'Outstanding Role Model' Raheem Sterling

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Gareth Southgate has lauded Raheem Sterling for the way the Manchester City winger has developed into an important example off the pitch.

England manager Southgate selected in-form Sterling for the national team's upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying matches against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

The Three Lions chief applauded Sterling for the way he has tackled racism in recent years, per BBC Sport: "I'm so impressed by his maturity and the way he has spoken out on important subjects. It shows huge social conscience and he really is developing into an outstanding role model for people to follow."

In December, Sterling took to Instagram to post a critique on how English newspapers were portraying young black players.

The post came after Sterling was subject to racial abuse from the stands in City's 2-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Alastair Grant/Associated Press/Associated Press

Sterling revisited the issues when he spoke to Rory Smith of the New York Times recently. The 24-year-old discussed the way the colour of his skin is used to form incorrect perceptions about his lifestyle and character:

"It is not just me. Whenever you see a report on a black player or a black entertainer it has to end up with money, or bling, or cars, or something flashy. With a successful white person, it is nice, short, sweet, what a loveable person. Name me one white player who is thought of as 'blingy.'"

Smith asked Sterling if he believes such perceptions, which the player said have been labelled against him throughout his career, are rooted in race. The prolific City forward answered: "One million percent."

Sterling's willingness to speak out on the false portrayals he sees and experiences is earning increasing praise:

Southgate also complimented Sterling on an "outstanding season." Sterling's strides as a player have seen him become the focal point for both club and country.

He's hit 19 goals in all competitions for City this season, proof of his improvement as a finisher. A greater coolness in front of goal, allied with terrific pace and intelligent movement, has made Sterling a more potent threat than Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane for a City squad chasing an unprecedented quadruple of trophies this season.

Sterling is also a key figure for Southgate. Although he didn't score at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, his runs in behind were crucial to his nation's tactical setup, particularly in creating space for others.

Southgate knows he has a rapidly developing player he can build a youthful and exciting team around.