Mark Ingram, Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards Fantasy Outlook with Ravens

Mark Ingram, Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards Fantasy Outlook with RavensMarch 13, 2019
Former New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II is reportedly set to sign with the Baltimore Ravens when the NFL free-agent period officially opens Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, and the landing spot represents a boon to his fantasy football value.
Ingram, who ESPN's Adam Schefter reported is expected to ink a three-year, $15 million deal, should become the Ravens' lead back after splitting time with Alvin Kamara over the last two seasons in New Orleans.
Mike Clay of ESPN provided an early projection for the two-time Pro Bowl selection's 2019 numbers:
Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL
Considering the nature of the Ravens' offense, I wouldn't be surprised if a healthy Mark Ingram hits a career high in carries. #ClayProjections have just short: 218-939-7 rushing, 31-254-1 receiving.
Ingram tallied 645 yards on 138 attempts (4.7 YPC) with six touchdowns across 12 appearances for the Saints in 2018. He served a four-game suspension to open the campaign for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
He reached the 1,000-yard rushing plateau in both 2016 and 2017 while scoring 50 rushing touchdowns in 106 games with New Orleans. He also showcased improvement as a receiver out of the backfield with 204 of his 228 career catches coming over the last five years after making nearly no impact as a pass-catcher in his first three seasons.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
It's a double-dip for the @Ravens who intend to sign Mark Ingram! Good luck stopping them in the Red Zone, where only Todd Gurley has had more rushing TD than Ingram over the last 5 seasons. https://t.co/N74GufEAEY
Although Ingram is an ideal fit for the Ravens, the continued presence of Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon does limit his upside and likely puts him on the No. 1 running back fringe as a fantasy commodity.
Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR
Given how run heavy Baltimore was once Jackson went under center this is probably the best landing spot for Ingram, fantasy wise. Still have Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon there, but Ingram should be a solid RB2, with slightly more value in non PPR. https://t.co/9TSjQj57dw
Edwards, who had three 100-yard rushing performances last season, sees his fantasy stock take a serious hit with Ingram's arrival.
Even if the Ravens' new starter suffered an injury, Edwards would likely split time with Dixon, who held a 9-8 touch advantage between the rushers in the team's playoff loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Meanwhile, the Ingram signing doesn't do much to impact quarterback Lamar Jackson in the fantasy realm.
Baltimore featured a run-heavy attack once the dual-threat playmaker took over the offense from pocket passer Joe Flacco, who will be traded to the Denver Broncos once the new league year begins Wednesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. That approach will remain the same in 2019.
Graham Barfield @GrahamBarfield
Once Lamar Jackson took over as the #Ravens starter in Week 11, Baltimore went 64% run-heavy -- by far the highest rate in the NFL. In this span, BAL RBs ranked 4th in success rate (55%), 2nd in carries per game (24.9), and 1st in YPC (5.3). Mark Ingram is going to eat.
His production as a rusher makes him a highly intriguing asset, but he's probably best served being drafted as a high-end backup rather than as an unquestioned starter.
