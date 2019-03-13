ACC Tournament 2019: Round 2 Scores, Updated Bracket, Quarterfinal Schedule

Lance King/Getty Images

Day 2 of the ACC men's basketball tournament is underway, with the league getting a chance to showcase its depth.

Although the top four seeds have a bye through the quarterfinals—Virginia, North Carolina, Duke and Florida State—the second round is still loaded with talented squads. Several teams from this group should make the NCAA tournament, and a few could make a deep run in March.

It all starts with the conference tournament, as the squads try to keep their dreams of an ACC title alive in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Here is everything you need to know about Wednesday's action at the Spectrum Center.

Wednesday's Schedule/Results

No. 8 North Carolina State def. No. 9 Clemson 59-58

No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Miami; 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)

No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 15 Notre Dame; 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

No. 6 Syracuse vs. No. 14 Pittsburgh; 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Quarterfinal Schedule

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 8 North Carolina State; 12:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 5 Virginia Tech/No. 12 Miami; 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Louisville/No. 15 Notre Dame; 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

No. 3 Duke vs. No. 6 Syracuse/No. 14 Pittsburgh; 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Full updated bracket available on the ACC official site.

Recap

North Carolina State 59, Clemson 58

In a battle of NCAA bubble teams, NC State should feel much better about its standing after a shocking come-from-behind win Wednesday.

Trailing 16 points at halftime, the Wolfpack bounced back for the second-largest comeback in ACC tournament history. A pair of free throws by Markell Johnson with 2.6 seconds remaining gave the Wolfpack (22-10) the lead and helped seal the win for the No. 8 seed.

Of course, it was not without controversy:

Still, Johnson made the free throws while carrying the team with 23 points, finishing as the only player on his team in double figures.

Marcquise Reed filled up the stat sheet for the Tigers with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, but he struggled with his shot as he finished just 5-of-18 from the field.

Clemson (19-13) appeared on its way to an easy win after a dominant first half. The No. 9 seed led by as many as 18 points early on and 16 at the half. The Tigers made eight three-pointers in the opening 20 minutes while the Wolfpack hardly showed up:

However, the second half was a much different story.

The shots that were falling early were well off the mark as Clemson couldn't buy a bucket:

The Tigers went over six minutes late in the second half without scoring, and NC State finally took over the lead at 54-53 with 5:39 remaining. They ended up with just 16 points scored after halftime, including just seven points of the final 15 minutes of action.

The Wolfpack took advantage and moved onto the quarterfinals of the tournament.

North Carolina State will now try to solidify its claim for an NCAA tournament bid with a good performance against Virginia on Thursday, while Clemson will now have a long wait for Selection Sunday.