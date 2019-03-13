Browns Trade Rumors: Eric Berry Targeted After Odell Beckham Jr. Move

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2019

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 20: Safety Eric Berry #29 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates the fourth quarter interception of teammate safety Daniel Sorensen #49 of the Kansas City Chiefs against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are apparently not done adding talent.

According to Art Stapleton of the Record, general manager John Dorsey "could be making a play" to acquire Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry.

The Browns have been especially aggressive this week, reportedly adding receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants in a trade for Jabrill Peppers and two draft picks, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Free Agency's Riskiest Signings

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Free Agency's Riskiest Signings

    Zach Kruse
    via Bleacher Report

    Most Overrated/Underrated FAs Still Available

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Most Overrated/Underrated FAs Still Available

    Ian Wharton
    via Bleacher Report

    Browns and Giants Alter the Vernon-Zeitler Trade Draft Picks

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Browns and Giants Alter the Vernon-Zeitler Trade Draft Picks

    Jeff Risdon
    via Browns Wire

    Ranking Free Agency's Best Moves So Far

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Ranking Free Agency's Best Moves So Far

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report