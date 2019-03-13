Neymar Under UEFA Investigation for 'Go F--k Yourselves' Comment After UCL Exit

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

UEFA is investigating Neymar for his "go f--k yourselves" comment after Paris Saint-Germain were knocked out of the Champions League by Manchester United earlier in March.

Presnel Kimpembe was penalised late on for a handball following a VAR review, resulting in a penalty that Marcus Rashford scored to send United through to the quarter-finals, and Neymar reacted strongly after the match on Instagram:

Per The Independent's Jack de Menezes, UEFA confirmed it "has appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to conduct an investigation regarding the comments made on social media" by Neymar.

Neymar was sidelined for the match with a broken metatarsal, which has kept him out of action since January 23.

United were leading 2-1 at the Parc des Princes after Romelu Lukaku scored either side of a goal from Juan Bernat, but that would not have been enough having lost 2-0 in the first leg at Old Trafford.

Had PSG avoided the 3-1 defeat, he may have been able to feature for them in the quarter-finals.

The Brazilian could only watch on helplessly when a controversial handball call went against his side in injury time, giving Rashford the chance to fire United to a memorable victory:

Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren and Rob Blanchette disagreed on whether it was the correct decision to punish Kimpembe:

With PSG out of the competition, any punishments handed to Neymar regarding his comments by UEFA will not come into effect until next season.

Should he find himself suspended at the start of next season's group stage, all eyes will be on who they draw, as it could have an impact on their ability to win their group.