Jadon Sancho to Manchester United Rumours Shut Down by Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has dismissed speculation linking Jadon Sancho with a big-money move to Manchester United.

The Sun's Mike McGrath reported the Red Devils could splash out £80 million on him as they look to prioritise strengthening their right wing this summer.

However, Zorc told Sport Bild (h/t Goal's Will Kent): "I'm far from putting a price tag on Jadon, but I will say that, even for the biggest club in the world, his transfer would be difficult right now. Jadon will play at Dortmund next season and we are definitely planning with him."

Sancho arrived from Manchester City in 2017, and the 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakout campaign this season with nine goals and 15 assists in all competitions.

FootballJOE's Si Lloyd can envision United pursuing the youngster:

United have neglected to strengthen their right flank for years, resulting in players like Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford being forced out wide due to a lack of natural options there.

Given the campaign Sancho has enjoyed, it comes as no surprise that he might be on their radar.

He has been in a class of his own this season, as football statistician Dave O'Brien illustrated:

The winger has been terrorising defences in the Bundesliga on a regular basis:

He also won February's Bundesliga Goal of the Month competition for this sublime volley:

Sancho's efforts have already seen him break into the England senior team, and it's clear he has the talent and potential to enjoy a bright future.

For the time being, though, remaining with Dortmund would seem a wise move. The youngster is still developing his game, and BVB are giving him a platform to do this at a high level with regular minutes.

He's also not quite under the same scrutiny as he would be at Old Trafford, for example, so he can flourish outside the spotlight in Germany with less pressure on his shoulders.