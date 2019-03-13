Jadon Sancho to Manchester United Rumours Shut Down by Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United Rumours Shut Down by Borussia DortmundMarch 13, 2019
Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has dismissed speculation linking Jadon Sancho with a big-money move to Manchester United.
The Sun's Mike McGrath reported the Red Devils could splash out £80 million on him as they look to prioritise strengthening their right wing this summer.
However, Zorc told Sport Bild (h/t Goal's Will Kent): "I'm far from putting a price tag on Jadon, but I will say that, even for the biggest club in the world, his transfer would be difficult right now. Jadon will play at Dortmund next season and we are definitely planning with him."
Sancho arrived from Manchester City in 2017, and the 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakout campaign this season with nine goals and 15 assists in all competitions.
FootballJOE's Si Lloyd can envision United pursuing the youngster:
Si Lloyd @SmnLlyd5
I don’t think there’s a chance United’ll go for Bale now. That ship’s sailed. More likely they’d spend big and go for Sancho, a player with huge potential both in football terms and - crucially, from Ed Woodward’s point of view - in a commercial sense.
United have neglected to strengthen their right flank for years, resulting in players like Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford being forced out wide due to a lack of natural options there.
Given the campaign Sancho has enjoyed, it comes as no surprise that he might be on their radar.
He has been in a class of his own this season, as football statistician Dave O'Brien illustrated:
Statman Dave @StatmanDave
Jadon Sancho is averaging more successful take-ons (3.1), more chances created (2) and more assists per game (0.4) than any other teenager across Europe’s top five leagues. Head and shoulders above his peers. 🙌🙌🙌 https://t.co/1whZ8wAA4S
The winger has been terrorising defences in the Bundesliga on a regular basis:
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
£100m for Jadon Sancho? 🤑 He is being linked with a huge move back to the Premier League... He's tearing up the Bundesliga this season 🙌 https://t.co/P2GJTEc14p
He also won February's Bundesliga Goal of the Month competition for this sublime volley:
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
Jadon Sancho once again for Dortmund! 🌟 Excellent technique from the young Englishman 👏 Is there anything he can't do?! 😧 https://t.co/gTI1jZLFa2
Sancho's efforts have already seen him break into the England senior team, and it's clear he has the talent and potential to enjoy a bright future.
For the time being, though, remaining with Dortmund would seem a wise move. The youngster is still developing his game, and BVB are giving him a platform to do this at a high level with regular minutes.
He's also not quite under the same scrutiny as he would be at Old Trafford, for example, so he can flourish outside the spotlight in Germany with less pressure on his shoulders.
Neymar Faces Investigation After 'Go F--K Yourselves' Rant