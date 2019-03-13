The Unbreakable Fan: The Amazing Story of Ryan and His Prosthetic Bayern Eye

"Bayern Ryan" might just be the most unique Bayern Munich fan in the world.

The super supporter from Clover, South Carolina, lost his eye to cancer, and when it came to getting a prosthetic replacement, he used it as an opportunity to show his love for the Bundesliga champions.

Ryan has had to overcome some unbelievable hardship in his life, but his passion for Bayern has helped him get through it all.

This is his story.

