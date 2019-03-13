Frank Lampard Encourages Callum Hudson-Odoi to Stay at Chelsea amid Exit Rumours

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has encouraged Callum Hudson-Odoi to sign a new contract with the club amid speculation regarding a possible departure.

The winger was strongly linked with a move to Bayern Munich in January, although it was reported the Blues rejected both a £35 million offer from the German giants and a transfer request from the player.

Given Hudson-Odoi's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2020, there are concerns from some Blues supporters regarding the London native's long-term future. Lampard, Chelsea's all-time top goalscorer, said he wants the 18-year-old to stay where he is, per TalkSport (h/t Nick Howson of Goal):

"Firstly, I'd love him to stay at Chelsea. He needs to be doing everything to get in that team. Is he working hard and is he developing every day in training and trying to improve? I don't know him that well but I'm sure that's the standard at Chelsea he's going by himself.

"Every minute he gets on the pitch he needs to be doing everything he can. I understand Chelsea fans want to see more of him and he has to do everything he can to give himself the chance of minutes.

"I think at the end of the season he will look back and think what can I do with my career. It's a mad one because a young English player at Chelsea at that age then you really want him to sign that long-term contract."

Chelsea supporters will not only be desperate to see the teenager extend his stay with the Blues, but they want to see him on the pitch more this season. Per Scouted Football, when he has turned out in front of the Stamford Bridge crowd, he's excelled:

In the UEFA Europa League win over Dynamo Kiev, Hudson-Odoi was drafted into the game from the bench and put the gloss on the scoreline for the Blues, grabbing the third goal in a 3-0 win:

While there are some areas of the Chelsea squad that are a little short of depth, in the wide areas competition is fierce.

Eden Hazard starts in the Blues' first team on the left, while Pedro and Willian jostle for the spot on the other wing. It means getting into the team on a regular basis is hard for Hudson-Odoi, as clearly talented as he is.

Liam Twomey of ESPN FC said a lack of minutes is only likely to encourage Bayern in their pursuit:

With Christian Pulisic arriving at the end of the season and dealing with a FIFA transfer ban, the Blues are in for an intriguing summer. In addition to Hudson-Odoi, Hazard's contract is also poised to run out in 2020 and he has been strongly linked with Real Madrid.

While the England under-19 player may not be on Hazard's level yet, one senses Blues supporters would be just as disappointed losing a prospect like Hudson-Odoi ahead of the 2019-20 term.