Warriors' Draymond Green Downplays Viral Steve Kerr Video: 'S--t Happens'

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green took no issue Tuesday with head coach Steve Kerr, who appeared to speak negatively about the player during Golden State's 115-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

As seen in the following video, Kerr seemed to say, "I'm so f--king tired of Draymond's s--t," in the midst of Golden State's shocking loss to Phoenix:

According to ESPN.com's Nick Friedell, Green said Kerr's apparent comment didn't bother him: "It don't bother me. S--t happens. It is what it is. I'm sure there's plenty of times coaches are tired of players. There's times players are tired of coaches ... I don't take it personal. It is what it is."

With the defeat, the Warriors fell to the Western Conference's worst team and dropped their second game in three outings and fourth in their past six.

Kerr chose humor to explain the clip Monday but essentially confirmed what everyone believed he said:

While Kerr would not say whether he spoke privately with Green about the clip, the forward made it clear he won't hold it against his coach:

"Because someone else's opinion or how they necessarily may feel ain't getting me to where I am in the first place. So, I don't really spend my time worrying about how anyone feels. I think everyone is entitled to their own feelings and opinions. So, I don't take anyone's feeling or opinions personal because it's just that for them—it's personal for them. So, who am I to feel a way about how someone else may feel or feel in the moment? That's human nature, and we all have those [moments], so that's how I'm able to move forward."

Golden State is in the midst of a frustrating skid, and it holds only a one-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for first place in the Western Conference. The Warriors may be feeling the heat, and that seemed to manifest itself in Kerr's caught-on-camera moment.

Green is a three-time All-Star, three-time NBA champion and one-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year who has been one of the biggest keys to Golden State's success in recent seasons.

He has struggled through an injury-riddled year, though, and is averaging just 7.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest.

Beyond his production, Green was suspended one game earlier this season after he got into an argument with teammate Kevin Durant during a game. In the exchange, Green reportedly questioned Durant's commitment to the team due to the way he has handled his impending free agency.

Despite that and all of Golden State's trials and tribulations this season, it is still the West's top seed and is heavily favored to represent the conference in the NBA Finals for the fifth consecutive year.