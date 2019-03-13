Players Championship Odds 2019: Vegas Projections for Top Players in Field

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy are joint-favorites to win the 2019 Players Championship.

The tournament tees off on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, having returned to its traditional slot in March.

The Players Championship had been held in May since 2007, after the Masters in April, but this year it will resume its position ahead of the season's first major.

Here are the latest odds for the top players, courtesy of OddsShark:

Dustin Johnson +1200 (12-1)

Rory McIlroy +1200 (12-1)

+1200 (12-1) Justin Thomas +1600 (16-1)

Justin Rose +2000 (20-1)

Rickie Fowler +2000 (20-1)

Brooks Koepka +2200 (22-1)

+2200 Francesco Molinari +2200 (22-1)

+2200 Tiger Woods +2200 (22-1)

Bryson DeChambeau +2500 (25-1)

+2500 Jon Rahm +2500 (25-1)

+2500 Xander Schauffele +2500 (25-1)

+2500 Tommy Fleetwood +2800 (28-1)

+2800 Sergio Garcia +3300 (33-1)

Adam Scott +4000 (40-1)

Hideki Matsuyama +4000 (40-1)

+4000 Jason Day +4000 (40-1)

Patrick Cantlay +4000 (40-1)

+4000 Paul Casey +4500 (45-1)

Henrik Stenson +5000 (50-1)

Jordan Spieth +5000 (50-1)

+5000 Marc Leishman +5000 (50-1)

+5000 Tony Finau +5000 (50-1)

+5000 Webb Simpson +5000 (50-1)

Johnson and McIlroy have won five major titles between them, but neither has won golf's unofficial "fifth major," something they'll be hoping to change in the coming days.

Given their recent showings at TPC Sawgrass, it could be seen as a surprise they're the favorites, as neither has finished in the tournament's top 10 in the last three years.

On the other hand, Johnson is the world No. 1 ranked player and McIlroy isn't far behind in sixth.

The former has played in five PGA Tour events this season, winning one and grabbing top-10 finishes on three further occasions.

Here's a look at his highlights from the final round of his victory at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship in February:

Golf analyst Ron Mintz gave further insight into the American's victory:

As for McIlroy, he's not won a tournament in the last year, but he's finished no lower than T6 in his last five PGA Tour outings.

On Sunday, he failed to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational—the ninth time in a row he has been in the final group at a tournament and not emerged victorious—but he still feels confident ahead of The Players.

"I'm playing well, I'm getting myself into contention every week, continue to do that, going into next week, that's the great thing about golf, you don't have to wait too long to get back on the horse," he said, per Sky Sports. "I'm happy with everything."

Justin Thomas is close behind the pair at 16-1, and he too will have his eyes on the prize in Florida.

Thomas is third behind McIlroy and Johnson for strokes gained on the PGA Tour this season, and he's achieved three top-three finishes in his last six competitions, so it will come as little surprise if he finds himself in contention on Sunday.