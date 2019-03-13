Manuel Neuer Says Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Form 'Doesn't Mean Anything'

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer believes Mohamed Salah's struggles in front of goal will have little bearing on their UEFA Champions League clash with Liverpool on Wednesday.

The Egyptian is now five games without a goal in all competitions, but Neuer still believes he and his team-mates will pose a threat at the Allianz Arena.

"Because he only scores one in the last eight doesn't mean anything," he said, per MailOnline's Amitai Winehouse. "Liverpool can score from anywhere—[Virgil] van Dijk, [Joel] Matip, from set pieces."

The two sides face off in the second leg of their last-16 tie, having held one another to a goalless stalemate at Anfield in February.

Neuer added: "I think Liverpool will attack and I don't think it will be as defensive. We will be more attacking but we will see how Liverpool press and attack us."

Courtesy of the away-goals rule, a score draw will suffice for the Reds.

Salah has netted 20 times this season, but he has struggled to live up to the standards he set in his exceptional debut campaign for Liverpool, in which he bagged 44 goals.

His recent form in particular has been wanting, though there were some encouraging signs from him in Liverpool's 4-2 win over Burnley on Sunday even if he did not get on the scoresheet.

Per football journalist Melissa Reddy, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp felt he was their top performer, an assessment football writer Henry Jackson agreed with:

As football writer Joel Rabinowitz noted, the stats did not reflect Salah's contribution to the game:

The Reds could do with him ending his scoreless run on Wednesday with a clinical showing to boost their chances of progressing.

He can also have a significant impact if he's creating opportunities for his team-mates, though, particularly Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, who have bagged 30 goals between them this season.

If he's supplying the pair with ammunition, Bayern are right to be wary of him even if he doesn't find the net himself.