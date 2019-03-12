Twitter Erupts as Odell Beckham Joins Baker Mayfield, Browns in Reported Trade

Tom Canavan/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns won zero games during the 2017 season and may be the AFC North favorites in 2019.

Cleveland's turnaround continued Tuesday when Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported they traded for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Cleveland sent the No. 17 overall pick in the 2019 draft, a 2019 third-round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers to the New York Giants for the talented playmaker.

Beckham will have the chance to play with wide receiver Jarvis Landry again on the Browns.

The two played together for the LSU Tigers from 2011 through 2013, helping lead the SEC school to a BCS Championship Game appearance during their tenure together. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is sure to benefit from having the pair at his disposal, as one will almost always be facing single coverage on a given play.

Cleveland went 7-8-1 last season with Mayfield leading the way. He now has a three-time Pro Bowler who is just 26 years old as a true No. 1 receiver, which will make the offense all the more dynamic.

Beckham surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in four of his first five years in the league, falling short in 2017 only because he suffered an injury and played only four games.

If he stays healthy again in 2019, he could help lead the Browns to the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 campaign.