Twitter Erupts as Odell Beckham Joins Baker Mayfield, Browns in Reported Trade

Twitter Erupts as Odell Beckham Joins Baker Mayfield, Browns in Reported TradeMarch 13, 2019
The Cleveland Browns won zero games during the 2017 season and may be the AFC North favorites in 2019.
Cleveland's turnaround continued Tuesday when Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported they traded for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Cleveland sent the No. 17 overall pick in the 2019 draft, a 2019 third-round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers to the New York Giants for the talented playmaker.
Twitter naturally had plenty of reactions:
Cleveland and its fanbase are surely fired up as well:
Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano
"They better have the firefighters on standby, because that city is about to burn down.” - @joethomas73 @nflnetwork @NFLTotalAccess
CJ McCollum @CJMcCollum
We’ve been waiting for this for years . We deserve this 🙌🏾 https://t.co/mxmhkDzeBA
Beckham will have the chance to play with wide receiver Jarvis Landry again on the Browns.
The two played together for the LSU Tigers from 2011 through 2013, helping lead the SEC school to a BCS Championship Game appearance during their tenure together. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is sure to benefit from having the pair at his disposal, as one will almost always be facing single coverage on a given play.
The chance to play together again reportedly had an impact on the trade:
Charles Robinson @CharlesRobinson
Part of the reason the OBJ to #Browns deal came together fairly quickly the last 24 hours, Beckham Jr.’s preferred destination was playing again with longtime friend Jarvis Landry. #Giants had been working the phones on Beckham Jr. hard since free agency opened.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
From LSU to Cleveland. Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr are teammates again 🤝 https://t.co/4wrMIlYwc3
Paul Dehner Jr. @pauldehnerjr
Beckham and Landry back together. Best friends from LSU (along with Jeremy Hill, actually). Frightening for rest of AFC North that is treadmilling or backsliding this offseason. https://t.co/aH5CIzjwel
Others looked at things from the Giants' perspective:
Judy Battista @judybattista
As we said earlier today, Dave Gettleman always left just a little daylight in his comments, when he said "we didn't sign him to trade him." Just stunning.
Here is a look at the best of the rest:
RJ Bell @RJinVegas
... And the Browns were the most bet team to win the Super Bowl at some books LAST YEAR!
Field Yates @FieldYates
The NFL should open the season with the Patriots hosting the Browns on Thursday night of Week 1.
Cleveland went 7-8-1 last season with Mayfield leading the way. He now has a three-time Pro Bowler who is just 26 years old as a true No. 1 receiver, which will make the offense all the more dynamic.
Beckham surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in four of his first five years in the league, falling short in 2017 only because he suffered an injury and played only four games.
If he stays healthy again in 2019, he could help lead the Browns to the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 campaign.
Report: SF 'Deep in Talks' for Dee Ford