Super Bowl 54 Odds: Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Moves Browns from 18-1 to 15-1

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 13, 2019

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. looks on prior to the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Already positioned as a playoff contender heading into next season, the Cleveland Browns are taking steps to ensure they can challenge for a Super Bowl title in 2019.

After NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Browns acquired Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants, their Super Bowl odds moved up from 18-1 to 15-1:

During the NFL Scouting Combine, general manager John Dorsey seemed to indicate the Browns were going to take things slow. 

"I don't think we're a team yet to go for it," Dorsey told reporters. "We have a young, talented team. Let's build a foundation here, let's build a team of substance. We're not done yet in terms of getting this thing right."

The Browns' moves even before acquiring Beckham suggested a change in that timetable. They agreed to acquire Olivier Vernon from the Giants last week, per Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sheldon Richardson agreed to a three-year contract worth $39 million. 

Beckham gives second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield a legitimate No. 1 wideout. Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns in 14 games as a rookie. Jarvis Landry was their leading receiver last season with 976 yards on 81 receptions. 

With the exception of a fractured ankle that limited him to four games in 2017, Beckham has had at least 1,000 receiving yards and six touchdowns every season of his career. 

The Browns' seven wins in 2018 were their most since 2014. They've never won a Super Bowl, and their last NFL championship was in 1964. 

