Report: Ex-Patriots WR Cordarrelle Patterson Signs 2-Year, $10M Bears Contract

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2019

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 09: Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the New England Patriots reacts after a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears agreed on a two-year, $10 million contract with former New England Patriots wideout Cordarrelle Patterson on Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Patterson, who turns 28 on Sunday, was a well-rounded weapon for the New England Patriots in 2018. He registered 21 catches for 247 yards and three scores last season while also rushing 42 times for 228 yards and a score. Additionally, he served as a kick returner, scoring once.

That earned Patterson a solid grade of 70.8 from Pro Football Focus, though given the number of roles Patterson can play, it's tough to put him in a box when analyzing his performance.

It will be fascinating to see how the Bears utilize Patterson. He'll be a nice addition on special teams, though Chicago already has something of a Swiss army knife on offense in scatback Tarik Cohen. He, along with Taylor Gabriel, Allen Robinson and Trey Burton, led Chicago's passing attack in 2018, and the addition of  Patterson will give the Bears a field-stretcher who can make plays with the ball in his hands. 

At the moment, Jordan Howard and Cohen will share the backfield duties, though Patterson could help in that regard in a pinch. But his bigger impact should come in the passing game, where he'll battle with Anthony Miller for targets behind Robinson and Gabriel. 

Patterson isn't the sexiest addition, but if the Bears get creative in how they utilize him, he should be a nice asset for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the offense.

Related

    Report: SF 'Deep in Talks' for Dee Ford

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: SF 'Deep in Talks' for Dee Ford

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Breaking: OBJ Traded to Browns 🚨

    Giants Reportedly Receive: - First-round pick in 2019 (No. 17 overall) - Browns' second 3rd-round pick this year - Safety Jabrill Peppers

    🗣 Who won the trade?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Breaking: OBJ Traded to Browns 🚨

    Giants Reportedly Receive: - First-round pick in 2019 (No. 17 overall) - Browns' second 3rd-round pick this year - Safety Jabrill Peppers 🗣 Who won the trade?

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Bears’ Drafting Finally Puts Free Agency in Supporting Role

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    Bears’ Drafting Finally Puts Free Agency in Supporting Role

    Chicago Sun-Times
    via Chicago Sun-Times

    Nick Perry Released by Packers

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Nick Perry Released by Packers

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report