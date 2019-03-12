Report: Ex-Patriots WR Cordarrelle Patterson Signs 2-Year, $10M Bears Contract

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears agreed on a two-year, $10 million contract with former New England Patriots wideout Cordarrelle Patterson on Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Patterson, who turns 28 on Sunday, was a well-rounded weapon for the New England Patriots in 2018. He registered 21 catches for 247 yards and three scores last season while also rushing 42 times for 228 yards and a score. Additionally, he served as a kick returner, scoring once.

That earned Patterson a solid grade of 70.8 from Pro Football Focus, though given the number of roles Patterson can play, it's tough to put him in a box when analyzing his performance.

It will be fascinating to see how the Bears utilize Patterson. He'll be a nice addition on special teams, though Chicago already has something of a Swiss army knife on offense in scatback Tarik Cohen. He, along with Taylor Gabriel, Allen Robinson and Trey Burton, led Chicago's passing attack in 2018, and the addition of Patterson will give the Bears a field-stretcher who can make plays with the ball in his hands.

At the moment, Jordan Howard and Cohen will share the backfield duties, though Patterson could help in that regard in a pinch. But his bigger impact should come in the passing game, where he'll battle with Anthony Miller for targets behind Robinson and Gabriel.

Patterson isn't the sexiest addition, but if the Bears get creative in how they utilize him, he should be a nice asset for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the offense.