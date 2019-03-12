Shaquille O'Neal Buys Kid Multiple Pieces of Music Equipment at Guitar Center

Shaquille O'Neal Buys Kid Multiple Pieces of Music Equipment at Guitar CenterMarch 12, 2019
Shaquille O'Neal—Hall of Fame basketball player, entertaining broadcaster and facilitator of music-based dreams.
Musical artist Q. Hall shared an encounter his cousin had with O'Neal at a Guitar Center in which the big man bought multiple pieces of equipment:
Q. Hall @QHallCorner
My cousin was at guitar center... looking at equipment tryna price things so he could save $ & buy stuff... he ran into @SHAQ & bro ended up buying him multiple pieces of equipment.. Thank you Shaq 🙌🏼🙌🏼 https://t.co/YiF3hd3lXo
Shaq is no stranger to music. He had his own hip-hop career that featured a platinum album and a laundry list of marquee names who helped along the way. Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, Phife Dawg, Method Man, Redman and Warren G were among those who either produced or appeared on O'Neal tracks.
