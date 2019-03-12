Shaquille O'Neal Buys Kid Multiple Pieces of Music Equipment at Guitar Center

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2019

Shaquille O'Neal arrives at the Grand Opening of Shaquille's at LA Live on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Shaquille O'Neal—Hall of Fame basketball player, entertaining broadcaster and facilitator of music-based dreams.

Musical artist Q. Hall shared an encounter his cousin had with O'Neal at a Guitar Center in which the big man bought multiple pieces of equipment:

Shaq is no stranger to music. He had his own hip-hop career that featured a platinum album and a laundry list of marquee names who helped along the way. Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, Phife Dawg, Method Man, Redman and Warren G were among those who either produced or appeared on O'Neal tracks.

