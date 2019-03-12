Video: Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Hat Trick as Juventus Advance in Champions League

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Julio Jones, Mike Tyson and Other Wild Athlete Purchases Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Could a Team of Messi’s Left-Footers Beat Ronaldo’s Right-Footers? FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Biggies vs. Smalls—Simming Ronaldo and Taller vs. Messi and Smaller on FIFA Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Paulo Dybala Is the Forward Looking to Lead Juventus to Champions League Glory Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Will Paulo Dybala Electrify the Champions League Final for Juventus? Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? Right Arrow Icon

Tuesday night is exactly why Juventus gave Cristiano Ronaldo a four-year, $117.3 million contract to lure him away from Real Madrid.

Juve trailed Atletico Madrid 2-0 heading into the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash.

Ronaldo tied the aggregate score with goals in the 27th and 49th minutes. In the 86th minute, he stepped up to the penalty spot and beat Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak to send Juventus through.

It was another legendary European performance from one of the sport's biggest stars.

The match was also another instance in which Ronaldo crushed Atletico's Champions League dreams. He was on the Madrid squads that beat their city rivals in the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals.