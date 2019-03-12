Video: Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Hat Trick as Juventus Advance in Champions League

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2019

Tuesday night is exactly why Juventus gave Cristiano Ronaldo a four-year, $117.3 million contract to lure him away from Real Madrid.

Juve trailed Atletico Madrid 2-0 heading into the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash.

Ronaldo tied the aggregate score with goals in the 27th and 49th minutes. In the 86th minute, he stepped up to the penalty spot and beat Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak to send Juventus through.

It was another legendary European performance from one of the sport's biggest stars.

The match was also another instance in which Ronaldo crushed Atletico's Champions League dreams. He was on the Madrid squads that beat their city rivals in the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals.

