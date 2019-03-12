Cristiano Ronaldo's Hat Trick Lead Juventus to Win vs. Atletico Madrid in UCL

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick on Tuesday to fire Juventus to a 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Allianz Stadium and reach the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The Bianconeri entered the game needing to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg of the last-16 clash.

Giorgio Chiellini had the ball in the back of the net inside four minutes when he pounced on a loose ball, but the goal was ruled out after Ronaldo was harshly adjudged to have fouled Jan Oblak in the build-up.

The hosts continued to dominate proceedings and scored again in the 27th minute when Ronaldo rose to head home Federico Bernardeschi's cross.

Ronaldo pulled Juve level with another header three minutes after the break, with goal-line technology showing the ball crossed the line before Oblak clawed it out.

The Portugal international sealed his hat-trick from the spot with four minutes of normal time remaining after Angel Correa was penalised for a push on Bernardeschi.

What's Next?

The Bianconeri will advance to the quarter-finals, which will be played on April 9-10 and 16-17 following the draw on March 15. Domestically, Atletico will play Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, while Juve take on Genoa the following day.

