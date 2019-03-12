Terms and Conditions for Our Sweepstakes
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
PROMOTION TERMS & CONDITIONS
- Please read these terms & conditions (“Terms”) carefully. By entering the Promotion (as defined below), you are agreeing to be bound by these Terms.
- Subject to the provisions of paragraph 6 below, this promotion (“Promotion") is open to all persons who are eighteen (18) years of age or older and resident in the United Kingdom.
- This Promotion is being organised and operated by Turner Broadcasting System Europe Limited of Turner House, 16 Great Marlborough Street, London W1F 7HS, United Kingdom (“Turner”) at administrated by Canvas8 ____address___.[PJ1]
- The Promotion is being conducted through the website at ______________[PJ2] (the “Website”).
- No employee or family member of an employee of Turner or its affiliated companies, subcontractors, agents or assigns or anyone else professionally connected with the Promotion is permitted to enter the Promotion.
- By entering this Promotion pursuant to these Terms, each entrant (“you”, “your”, “entrant”) agrees to be bound by these Terms and by the decision(s) of Turner, whose decision shall be final, in relation to all matters relating to the Promotion. No further correspondence will be entered into by Turner.
- All times and dates set out in these Terms refer to the times and dates in the United Kingdom. In the event of any dispute over the time or date of any entry submitted, the decision of Turner shall be final.
- For the avoidance of doubt a computer and internet access is required to enter this Promotion. It is the responsibility of the entrants to ensure permission is gained from the owner of the computer and the individual who pays for the internet service provider. No refund may be claimed for expenses related to the use of an internet connection for the purpose of participating in this Promotion.
- No purchase of any product or payment of any kind is required to enter this Promotion.
- Entries will not be valid where they are made online using methods generated by a script, macro or the use of automated devices. Turner reserves the right to verify the validity of entries and to exclude entries it believes have been made using any automated entry techniques.
Entry
- The commencement date of the promotion is 09:00 on 13 March 2019 (“Commencement Date”) and the closing date for the promotion is 17:00 on 22 March 2019 (“Closing Date”).
- Entrants may enter by:
a) acting in accordance with these Terms; and
b) submitting their details as directed on the Website (being Valid Entry’s full name and email address).
- There will be one (1) prize draw throughout the Promotion (the “Draw”). Each entrant that validly submits their entry as set out above (each a “Valid Entry”) will be entered into the Draw, where the first Valid Entry randomly selected from the Draw (“Winner”) shall win a Prize (defined below).
- Entrants are limited to one (1) entry per person and each entrant shall not submit or attempt to submit more than one (1) entry for the duration of the Promotion. Turner reserves the right to refuse entry of any individual to the Promotion who submits or attempts to submit more than one (1) entry.
Prize & Requirements
- The Winner shall win the following (“Prize”):
One (1) Amazon gift card valued at __________[PJ3]
- Before being declared a Winner and receiving their Prize, the potential Prize winner may be required to: provide a proof of age, residence and identity, which may include but is not limited to a copy of proof of residence, passport or similar government issued identification before receiving their Prize.
- Failure to provide Turner with this information within the reasonable timeframe set by Turner may result in the potential winner forfeiting their Prize and Turner drawing another qualifying entry as soon as reasonably possible thereafter.
- For the avoidance of doubt, all other costs associated with the Prize not specifically included and outlined in the definition of the Prize at paragraph16 above will be borne solely by the Winner.
Notification and Prize Delivery
- Winner will be notified by email to the email address provided at entry of the Promotion up to four (4) weeks (subject to prizes being available) after the Promotion finishes (“Notification”).
- Unsuccessful entrants will not be notified.
- Prize Winner can expect to receive the prize within four (4) weeks of sending their details following Notification. The delivery details of the Prize shall be determined by Turner in its complete discretion. Details of delivery of the Prize (including but not limited to the time, date and location of delivery) shall be provided to the Winner at Notification. For the avoidance of doubt, Winner will not incur costs for delivery of the Prize.
- In the event that Turner cannot contact a potential winner within fourteen (14) days of the Notification or a potential winner is unavailable to receive the Prize for any reason whatsoever, such entry will be deemed null and void and Turner shall draw another qualifying entry as soon as reasonably possible thereafter.
General Terms
- No entry shall be able to provide alternative contact information to that provided to enter the Promotion for any reason.
- All entries are deemed to have been received at the time of entry into the Turner’s database and not at the time when the entry is sent to the Website by the entrant.
- If there is any dispute as to the identity of the Winner, the decision of Turner shall be final.
- Submitting the online entry form or any other form of evidence of submitting the online entry form is not proof that your entry has been received. Turner accepts no responsibility for entries that are incorrectly completed, lost, delayed or which are not received for any reason.
- The Prize is as described and is not transferable, not exchangeable and no cash alternative will be offered in the event that a potential winner is unable to claim the Prize for any reason whatsoever. In the event of unforeseen circumstances, Turner reserves the right to replace the entire Prize or prize components with prizes of equal or greater value.
- The Winner hereby agrees that the Winner shall participate in reasonable publicity resulting from the Promotion if requested to do so by Turner, and the Winner consents to Turner using their name, photograph and audio and/or visual recordings of them in any publicity relating to the Promotion.
- To the fullest extent permissible by law, none of Turner or any of their affiliate companies, employees, directors, employees, agents, assigns or sub-contractors accepts any responsibility or liability for any damage, loss, injury or disappointment suffered by any entrant accessing the Website, entering the Promotion competition or as a result of accepting any Prize. Proof of sending is not accepted as proof of receipt. Turner are not responsible for any problems or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer on-line systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software failure of any e-mail or entry to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the internet, telephone lines or at any website, or any delay or failure of any postal or equivalent delivery service, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to the entrant's or any other person's computer or mobile telephone related to or resulting from participation in the Promotion. Nothing shall exclude Turner's liability for fraudulent misrepresentation, death or personal injury as a result of such entity's negligence or any other liability that cannot be excluded or restricted by law.
- Events may occur that render the Promotion itself or the awarding of any Prize impossible due to reasons beyond the control of Turner and accordingly Turner may, at its absolute discretion, vary or amend the Promotion and the entrant agrees that no liability shall attach to Turner as a result thereof.
- Save as expressly set out in these Terms, Turner has no liability for any costs or expenses that may be incurred by any entrant. The Winner will be liable for any tax chargeable in relation to the Prize.
- Any dispute or complaint concerning this Promotion should be addressed to the Promotion administrator at: “B/R Survey Promotion”, Canvas8 ______address_____, [PJ4] and must be so submitted within ninety (90) days following the close of the Promotion. Turner reserves the right to shorten, defer, alter or cancel this Promotion (including without limitation the prizes offered) if it considers in its sole discretion that circumstances demand it; it cannot be held liable for this on any grounds whatsoever.
- A hard copy of these Official Rules and/or a list of winners can be obtained by sending a stamped, self-addressed envelope to the Promotion Administrator at the following address within forty-five (45) after the Closing Date: “B/R Survey Promotion”, Canvas8 _____address________. [PJ5] Please specify Official Rules or Winner List.
- It is advised that all entrants retain a copy of these terms and conditions for future reference.
- The Promotion and these Terms are governed by the laws of the State of New York, United States of America and any disputes (contractual or non-contractual) arising under or in connection with the Promotion or these Terms are subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the state or federal courts sitting in New York County New York, United States of America.
B/R Live: Ref Overturns Early CR7 Goal 😱