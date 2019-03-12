Terms and Conditions for Our Sweepstakes

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Please read these terms & conditions (“Terms”) carefully. By entering the Promotion (as defined below), you are agreeing to be bound by these Terms. Subject to the provisions of paragraph 6 below, this promotion (“Promotion") is open to all persons who are eighteen (18) years of age or older and resident in the United Kingdom. This Promotion is being organised and operated by Turner Broadcasting System Europe Limited of Turner House, 16 Great Marlborough Street, London W1F 7HS, United Kingdom (“Turner”) at administrated by Canvas8 ____address___. [PJ1] The Promotion is being conducted through the website at ______________ [PJ2] Website”). No employee or family member of an employee of Turner or its affiliated companies, subcontractors, agents or assigns or anyone else professionally connected with the Promotion is permitted to enter the Promotion. By entering this Promotion pursuant to these Terms, each entrant (“you”, “your”, “entrant”) agrees to be bound by these Terms and by the decision(s) of Turner, whose decision shall be final, in relation to all matters relating to the Promotion. No further correspondence will be entered into by Turner. All times and dates set out in these Terms refer to the times and dates in the United Kingdom. In the event of any dispute over the time or date of any entry submitted, the decision of Turner shall be final. For the avoidance of doubt a computer and internet access is required to enter this Promotion. It is the responsibility of the entrants to ensure permission is gained from the owner of the computer and the individual who pays for the internet service provider. No refund may be claimed for expenses related to the use of an internet connection for the purpose of participating in this Promotion. No purchase of any product or payment of any kind is required to enter this Promotion. Entries will not be valid where they are made online using methods generated by a script, macro or the use of automated devices. Turner reserves the right to verify the validity of entries and to exclude entries it believes have been made using any automated entry techniques.

Entry

The commencement date of the promotion is 09:00 on 13 March 2019 (“Commencement Date”) and the closing date for the promotion is 17:00 on 22 March 2019 (“Closing Date”). Entrants may enter by:

a) acting in accordance with these Terms; and

b) submitting their details as directed on the Website (being Valid Entry’s full name and email address).

There will be one (1) prize draw throughout the Promotion (the “Draw”). Each entrant that validly submits their entry as set out above (each a “Valid Entry”) will be entered into the Draw, where the first Valid Entry randomly selected from the Draw (“Winner”) shall win a Prize (defined below). Entrants are limited to one (1) entry per person and each entrant shall not submit or attempt to submit more than one (1) entry for the duration of the Promotion. Turner reserves the right to refuse entry of any individual to the Promotion who submits or attempts to submit more than one (1) entry.

Prize & Requirements

The Winner shall win the following (“Prize”):

One (1) Amazon gift card valued at __________[PJ3]

Before being declared a Winner and receiving their Prize, the potential Prize winner may be required to: provide a proof of age, residence and identity, which may include but is not limited to a copy of proof of residence, passport or similar government issued identification before receiving their Prize. Failure to provide Turner with this information within the reasonable timeframe set by Turner may result in the potential winner forfeiting their Prize and Turner drawing another qualifying entry as soon as reasonably possible thereafter. For the avoidance of doubt, all other costs associated with the Prize not specifically included and outlined in the definition of the Prize at paragraph16 above will be borne solely by the Winner.

Notification and Prize Delivery

Winner will be notified by email to the email address provided at entry of the Promotion up to four (4) weeks (subject to prizes being available) after the Promotion finishes (“Notification”). Unsuccessful entrants will not be notified. Prize Winner can expect to receive the prize within four (4) weeks of sending their details following Notification. The delivery details of the Prize shall be determined by Turner in its complete discretion. Details of delivery of the Prize (including but not limited to the time, date and location of delivery) shall be provided to the Winner at Notification. For the avoidance of doubt, Winner will not incur costs for delivery of the Prize. In the event that Turner cannot contact a potential winner within fourteen (14) days of the Notification or a potential winner is unavailable to receive the Prize for any reason whatsoever, such entry will be deemed null and void and Turner shall draw another qualifying entry as soon as reasonably possible thereafter.

General Terms