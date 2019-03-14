Bassmaster Classic 2019 Schedule: Dates, TV Coverage, Live Stream and Event Info

Hal Yeager/Associated Press

The 2019 Bassmaster Classic begins on Friday, when 52 anglers compete for the title of bass fishing world champion.

The competition, along with its accompanying expo, will run from Friday through to Sunday on the Tennessee River at Knoxville.

It won't be televised live, but live-streaming will be available throughout the tournament, courtesy of Bassmaster's official website, running from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET each day.

On TV, ESPN 2 will show a delayed broadcast of the Classic over the course of three Sundays. Day 1 will be shown on March 31, Day 2 on April 7 and the championship day will be shown on April 14.

Bassmaster offered a preview of the event, including what to expect from the venue, which is among the biggest to ever host the Classic:

Among the field is two-time defending champion Jordan Lee, and he's eager to add to his collection.

"Winning a Bassmaster Classic is an experience like no other," he said, per the event's official website. "That feeling of holding the trophy on stage never goes away. It's the achievement of a lifetime."

Lee believes confidence was the key to his previous victories:

He could face stiff competition for the crown this year, though.

Chris Johnston leads 2019's Angler of the Year standings. The Canadian has competed in just six tournaments, but he has three top-10 finishes, including second- and a third-placed finishes.

Meanwhile, Justin Lucas finished 2018 as Angler of the Year, so he's another one to watch out for. As a Knoxville native, Ott DeFoe—who came fourth behind Lucas—will also hope to have a say on home waters.