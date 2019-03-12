Mark Ingram Rumors: Ravens 'Front-Runner' After Saints Sign Latavius Murray

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Running back Mark Ingram could be moving from the NFC South to the AFC North next season.

Per Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune, the Baltimore Ravens are considered the "front-runner" to sign the two-time Pro Bowler.

Ingram's time with the New Orleans Saints has likely come to an end after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported they will sign Latavius Murray to a four-year deal.

Ingram spent the past eight seasons with the Saints after being a first-round draft pick in 2011. He has averaged more than 5.0 yards per touch in each of the past four seasons.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is still holding out hope Ingram will return next season:

Anthony Barr seemed like he was going to join the New York Jets, but the MMQB's Albert Breer reported the veteran linebacker decided to return to the Minnesota Vikings after sleeping on his decision.

The presence of Alvin Kamara has led to fewer opportunities for Ingram since 2017. His 11.5 rushing attempts per game last season were his fewest since 2013.

The Ravens need a No. 1 running back in 2019 after Lamar Jackson led the team with 147 carries. Gus Edwards showed promise as a rookie with 718 yards on 132 carries in 11 games, but they may want an insurance policy to avoid putting a heavy burden on him.

Baltimore had one of the NFL's best rushing attacks last season. The defending AFC North champions led the league with 547 carries, ranked second with 2,445 yards and third with 19 touchdowns.