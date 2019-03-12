Video: Watch David Beckham Get Pranked by James Corden with Fake Statue

Video: Watch David Beckham Get Pranked by James Corden with Fake StatueMarch 12, 2019
David Beckham was recently on the receiving end of an elaborate prank.
His friend and CBS Late Late Show host James Corden swapped out a statue intended to honour Beckham's career with Major League Soccer outfit LA Galaxy for a less flattering model at Dignity Health Sports Park in California:
Corden's faux statue came equipped with a particularly pronounced chin and was missing more than a few teeth. It added up to a rendering sure to make the football and fashion icon blanch.
There was more in store for Beckham, though, as Corden had an actor pose as a dignitary attending the fake ceremony. The impostor was instructed to get key details wrong about the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star's career when speaking with the 43-year-old.
For his part, Beckham took whole ruse, including the ghastly mock-up of himself, in good spirits.
Bale to 'Wait and See' Zidane's Plans — Agent