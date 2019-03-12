Video: Watch David Beckham Get Pranked by James Corden with Fake Statue

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2019

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Former professional soccer midfielder David Beckham speaks at the unveiling of his statue at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 02, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

David Beckham was recently on the receiving end of an elaborate prank.

His friend and CBS Late Late Show host James Corden swapped out a statue intended to honour Beckham's career with Major League Soccer outfit LA Galaxy for a less flattering model at Dignity Health Sports Park in California:

Corden's faux statue came equipped with a particularly pronounced chin and was missing more than a few teeth. It added up to a rendering sure to make the football and fashion icon blanch.

There was more in store for Beckham, though, as Corden had an actor pose as a dignitary attending the fake ceremony. The impostor was instructed to get key details wrong about the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star's career when speaking with the 43-year-old.

For his part, Beckham took whole ruse, including the ghastly mock-up of himself, in good spirits.     

