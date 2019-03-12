Ryan Shazier to Remain on Steelers Roster, Be Put on PUP List Amid Injury Rehab

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that Ryan Shazier's contract will be tolled into the 2019 season, which will keep him on the team's roster.

Shazier will not see the field this year, though, as the team will place him on the physically unable to perform list.



"We will continue to support Ryan's efforts to return to play," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said. "Although he won't be able to help us on the field in 2019, his leadership, insight, and emotional support have always been very valuable to us, and we look forward to his contributions in our pursuit of a championship."

Shazier did not play in 2018 after suffering a spinal injury in December 2017.

