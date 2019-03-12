Ryan Shazier to Remain on Steelers Roster, Be Put on PUP List Amid Injury Rehab

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2019

GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 16: Ryan Shazier #50 of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks off the field following a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that Ryan Shazier's contract will be tolled into the 2019 season, which will keep him on the team's roster.

Shazier will not see the field this year, though, as the team will place him on the physically unable to perform list.

"We will continue to support Ryan's efforts to return to play," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said. "Although he won't be able to help us on the field in 2019, his leadership, insight, and emotional support have always been very valuable to us, and we look forward to his contributions in our pursuit of a championship."

Shazier did not play in 2018 after suffering a spinal injury in December 2017.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Biggest Trade Targets of the Offseason 👀

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Biggest Trade Targets of the Offseason 👀

    Tyler Brooke
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Chargers to Sign 3x Pro-Bowler Thomas Davis

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Chargers to Sign 3x Pro-Bowler Thomas Davis

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Projecting NFL Free Agency's Top Contracts 🤑

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Projecting NFL Free Agency's Top Contracts 🤑

    Ian Wharton
    via Bleacher Report

    BS Meter on Top Free-Agent Rumors

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    BS Meter on Top Free-Agent Rumors

    Derrik Klassen
    via Bleacher Report