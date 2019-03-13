Players Championship 2019: Tee Times, Date, TV Schedule and Prize Money

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Thursday marks the opening day of the 2019 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida. Tee times for the opening round have been released, and last year's winner Webb Simpson is paired with Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed in one of the standout groups.

Other notable pairings include American group Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth. Meanwhile, 2018 Open winner Francesco Molinari is joined by Jason Day and Tony Finau.

The best of the morning tee times involves Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Matt Kuchar. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson will also be involved during the morning when he tees off alongside Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia.

Justin Rose, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele also tee off early as players begin competing for the $2.25 million winner's share of the $12.5 million in prize money available at Ponde Verda Beach.

Date: Thursday, March 14

TV Schedule (Per Dan McDonald of PGA.com):



Thursday, March 14: 1/7 pm ET on Golf Channel

Friday, March 15: 1/7 pm ET on Golf Channel

Saturday, March 16: 2/7 pm ET on NBC

Sunday, March 17: 1/6 pm ET on NBC

Thursday, March 14: 11:30 a.m./11 p.m. GMT, Sky Sports The Players

Friday, March 15: 11:30 a.m./11 p.m. GMT, Sky Sports The Players

Saturday, March 16: 2 p.m./11 p.m. GMT, Sky Sports The Players

Sunday, March 17: 2 p.m./10 p.m. GMT, Sky Sports The Players

Live Stream: PGA Tour Live. NBC Sports App. Sky Go.

Tee Times

7:40 a.m. ET/11;40 a.m. GMT

Charl Schwartzel, Tyrrell Hatton, Thorbjorn Olesen

Chesson Hadley, Michael Thompson, Corey Conners

7:50 a.m. ET/11:50 a.m. GMT

Lucas Glover, Louis Oosthuizen, Talor Gooch

Scott Brown, Byeong Hun An, Beau Hossler

8:01 a.m. ET/12:01 p.m. GMT

Chris Kirk, Brian Gay, Matt Wallace

Ryan Palmer, Trey Mullinax, Sungjae Im

8:11 a.m. ET/12:11 p.m. GMT

Charles Howell III, Aaron Wise, Scott Piercy

Ted Potter Jr., Patton Kizzire, Brendan Steele

8:22 a.m. ET/12:22 p.m. GMT

Adam Long, Danny Willett, Vijay Singh

Keith Mitchell, Austin Cook, Tommy Fleetwood

8:32 a.m. ET/12:32 p.m. GMT

Cameron Champ, Michael Kim, Cameron Smith

Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

8:43 a.m. ET/12:43 p.m. GMT

Marc Leishman, Ian Poulter, Adam Hadwin

Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson, Billy Horschel

8:53 a.m. ET/12:53 p.m. GMT

Kevin Tway, Grayson Murray, Brian Harman

Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia

9:04 a.m. ET/1:04 p.m. GMT

Brice Garnett, Patrick Cantlay, Ryan Armour

Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar, Rory McIlroy

9:14 a.m. ET/1:14 p.m. GMT

Ollie Schniederjans, Abraham Ancer, Seamus Power

Harold Varner III, Sam Ryder, Hao Tong Li

9:25 a.m. ET/1:25 p.m. GMT

Kevin Streelman, Harris English, Peter Uihlein

Alex Cejka, Tom Hoge, Brandon Hankins

9:35 a.m. ET/1:35 p.m. GMT

Nick Watney, Bronson Burgoon, Eddie Pepperell

Scott Stallings, Rory Sabbatini, Joel Dahmen

12:35 p.m. ET/4:35 p.m. GMT

Brian Stuard, Chaz Reavie, Patrick Rodgers

Charley Hoffman, Luke List, Kelly Kraft

12:45 p.m ET/4:45 p.m. GMT

Danny Lee, Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley

Vaughn Taylor, Nick Taylor J.T. Poston

12:56 p.m. ET/4:56 p.m. GMT

Aaron Baddeley, Branden Grace, John Huh

Alex Noren, Richy Werenski, Dominic Bozzelli

1:06 p.m. ET/5:06 p.m. GMT

J.B. Holmes, Jason Dufner, Russell Henley

Andrew Putnam, Gary Woodland, Russell Knox

1:17 p.m. ET/5:17 p.m. GMT

Brandt Snedeker, Troy Merritt, Jimmy Walker

Keegan Bradley, Andrew Landry, Si Woo Kim

1:27 p.m. ET/5:27 p.m. GMT

Tiger Woods, Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed

Kyle Stanley, Daniel Berger, Kevin Kisner

1:38 p.m. ET/5:38 p.m. GMT

Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Martin Kaymer

Hideki Matsuyama, Zach Johnson, Stewart Cink

1:48 p.m. ET/5:48 p.m. GMT

Francesco Molinari, Jason Day, Tony Finau

Satoshi Kodaira, Paul Casey, Jim Furyk

1:59 p.m. ET/5:59 p.m. GMT

Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth

Martin Trainer, Kevin Na, Jhonattan Vegas

2:09 p.m. ET/6:09 p.m. GMT

Bud Cauley, Sam Saunders, Matthew Fitzpatrick

Emiliano Grillo, Shane Lowry, Martin Laird

2:20 p.m. ET/6:20 p.m. GMT

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Sung Kang, Tyler Duncan

Ryan Moore, J.J. Spaun, C.T. Pan

2:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. GMT

Anirban Lahiri, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Ryan Blaum

Denny McCarthy, Wyndham Clark, Lucas Bjerregaard

Johnson and McIlroy are among the early favourites with oddsmakers, according to Kyle Porter of CBS Sports. Porter expressed surprise notable names such as Simpson, Reed, Mickelson, Spieth and Henrik Stenson aren't receiving more buzz.

While some marquee names may be being overlooked, Johnson's status as favourite is justified. The 34-year-old has 20 PGA Tour wins to his credit after triumphing at the recent WGC-Mexico Championship.

Few players are able to match Johnson's power with the driver. Yet unlike most heavy hitters, the South Carolina native is subtle with the wedge and deft on the greens.

His skills make Johnson formidable for the rest of the field, but he needs to show more comfort at Swagrass, despite repeated attempts to crack the course:

McIlroy poses a strong challenge to Johnson's presumed dominance in Florida. He missed out on history in Mexico after finishing five strokes behind Johnson, but he still has ample motivation to succeed.

Most of said motivation should come from a desire to snap a lengthy losing run. McIlroy hasn't won a tournament in a year since 2018's Arnold Palmer Invitational. Even so, he still possesses a range of shots and the natural technique most top players envy.

It's always intriguing to see whether good Rory or bad Rory will turn up to a notable event. If he keeps his head, the 29-year-old can outperform the rest.

The story is similar for Woods, who may be past his best, but he can still turn on the style when it counts. That's not to say there aren't areas of the 43-year-old's game needing work.

Woods has turned to Matt Killen for advice on his putting, per Ben Everill of PGATour.com. It's necessary work after "Woods produced six three-putts in each of his last two tournaments, the Genesis Open and the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, to quell any real challenge."

What Woods does have on his side is ample experience of winning this tournament:

Of course there's no guarantee the winner will be a familiar name. Simpson upset the odds a year ago, and players such as Molinari, Garcia and Stenson are all capable of doing the same.