Ronda Rousey and the Best and Worst Recent Heel and Face Turns in WWE

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Whenever a Superstar reaches the point of stagnation, a face or heel turn can be just what they need to get their career back on track. Additionally, it can spice up a storyline and breathe new life into the WWE product as a whole.

WWE has turned a few wrestlers from face to heel and vice versa in the last six months or so, and at times the changes happened as a result of the fans forcing the company's hand. Regardless of how they came to be, though, a handful have flopped while others have been success stories.

The McMahon family were right when they said the WWE Universe should be able to dictate who and what they want to see. That couldn't be any more true with some of the recent turns, especially those that had been built up over a while.

Certain stars were just born to be a babyface or a heel because they are the roles they have always been the most comfortable in. There have also been instances of the turn itself being exciting and unpredictable, but the followup was so poor that WWE had no choice but to revert them back to what they were before.

Ronda Rousey is far from the only one who has experienced a change in character recently, although some have fared better than others.